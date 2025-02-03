Charles Barkley Floats Two 'Fascinating' Next Teams For LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers acquring Luka Doncic has sent ripples through the league and the media that covers it. While some people wonder what it will look like to see Doncic and LeBron James play together, others are wondering where LeBron will go next.
Yes, this is despite the fact that he just said he would not waive his no-trade clause so that the Lakers could move him next. With that in mind, LeBron does have a player option this summer so it is possible that he goes elsewhere via free agency so someone has to discuss it, right?
That fell on Charles Barkley who appeared on ESPN's Get Up this morning. Host Mike Greenberg asked if Barkley could see a team that would be LeBron's "Tampa Bay Buccaneers." Barkley came up with two interesting spots in short order.
"I think the Warriors would be fascinating because listen, Steph and LeBron together, people have been talking about it for years," said Barkley. "How about the Spurs!? The Spurs got De'Aaron Fox, Wemby, LeBron, they got a hundred draft picks. Hey, I'm telling you, if I'm the Warriors or the Spurs... For De'Aaron to learn from LeBron and Wemby to learn from LeBron the next couple years. Those are the two places I can see that would be fascinating."
Aside from the fact that LeBron is already on his third franchise, he seems unlikely to move again. Even if it would be fascinating.