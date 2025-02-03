LeBron James Reportedly Won't Waive No-Trade Clause for Lakers
As the NBA world reels from the news of the blockbuster Luka Dončić–Anthony Davis trade, the future of 40-year-old superstar LeBron James has loomed large. Not only that, but onlookers are wondering if Los Angeles is preparing another bombshell agreement before the Feb. 6 trade deadline as we speak.
Could James, who boasts large influence within the Lakers organization and is in the twilight of his career, be next off the dealing block? Well, he is one of two players in the league with a no-trade clause in his contract, so the Lakers couldn't trade him without his approval. But what if James did want them to?
Per a new report from The Athletic, James does not intend to waive the no-trade clause in his two-year contract signed in July, which means he is likely staying in Los Angeles for the foreseeable future. The piece also alleges that James understands the "business decision" of trading the 31-year-old Davis for a 25-year-old powerhouse, and is open to sharing the court with the latter.
That read of the situation makes sense. His son Bronny is also on the team, so it stands to reason that, even without AD, James wouldn't want to open himself up to moving, especially with possible retirement on the horizon.
If a switch-up ever were to be floated, James himself would have to approve it, and there would be a 15% trade kicker involved.
But that is (reportedly) neither here nor there for now. It's looking like it will be LeBron and Luka in L.A., and hopefully, they'll prove as dynamic of a duo as James and Davis.