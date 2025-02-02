SI

Charles Barkley Warns of Possible 'Growing Pains' Between Luka Doncic, LeBron James

Barkley thinks Anthony Davis will have a "seamless transition" to Dallas, while Luka and LeBron could experience serious growing pains.

Blake Silverman

Charles Barkley discusses the blockbuster Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade on NBA TV
Charles Barkley discusses the blockbuster Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade on NBA TV / Screengrab via NBA TV (@NBATV) on X/Twitter
The NBA world is picking up the pieces from the shock that was the mega-trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks overnight Saturday. Soon enough, we'll see the league's most surprising, star-studded new partnership play out: Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Hall of Famer and NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley isn't so sure the two will immediately click.

He joined NBA TV Sunday to react to the blockbuster deal, where he warned of potential growing pains between James and Doncic as two ball-dominant superstars.

"This thing is not going to be smooth in L.A. between (Luka) and Lebron," Barkley said on NBA TV. "Because both of them want the ball 100% of the time. Luka does not move without the ball, LeBron does not move without the ball, there's going to be some serious growing pains when those two play together. Now they're both great players, don't get me wrong, but LeBron wants the ball and Luka definitely wants the ball."

Barkley spoke to Anthony Davis's fit with the Mavericks as the other star changing teams in the deal, which he sees as a more uninterrupted shake-up.

"When Anthony Davis is healthy, it's going to be a seamless transition to Dallas, plain and simple," Barkley continued. "Because he complains all the time about the five (position), I don't even understand why he complains about the five. Unless you're playing against (Nikola Jokic) or (Joel Embiid), do we have any more big guys in the league?"

With such a massive change, bumps in the road early on are bound to happen. But, both the Lakers and Mavericks made this trade for their future. At least so Dallas says.

