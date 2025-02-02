Lakers GM Rob Pelinka Releases Statement After Swapping Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has released his first public statement since the Lakers shockingly traded Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic late Saturday evening.
In a three team trade that also included the Utah Jazz, the Mavericks sent Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris for Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick, while the Jazz received Jalen Hood-Schifino and a 2025 second-round pick from each team.
The trade sends Davis to the Mavericks five and a half years after he was traded to Los Angeles from the New Orleans Pelicans, while the Lakers bring in Doncic, one of the brightest young superstars in the league.
"We are overwhelmingly thankful for AD's six seasons with the Lakers, where he led our franchise to a championship and cemented himself as a perennial NBA All-Star," said Pelinka, via the Lakers official announcement of the trade. "We are proud of Max Christie's development as a Laker as he has grown into an impact 3-and-D player and we are appreciative of the work Jalen Hood-Schifino has put in to show professionalism at every level. Sports are about transformative moments. We are inspired by these moments Lakers fans know, expect and love with a franchise that continually ushers in new eras of greatness."
Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison approached the Lakers about the trade, which the Lakers front office reportedly thought was a joke initially. The Mavericks were serious, as they had concerns about Doncic long-term and wanted to acquire Davis.
"Luka is a one-of-a-kind, young global superstar who will lead this franchise for years to come," continued Pelinka. "His killer instincts and commitment to winning championships will be a driving force for the team. We will be relentless in building a roster around the on-court vision Coach Redick has for this basketball team and there is an unwavering commitment to that work to serve our loyal and dedicated fans. We are grateful for today and look forward to what's next."
Neither Davis or Doncic knew the trade was going to happen, and were stunned when the deal took place. Harrison said Sunday morning that Doncic hasn't spoken to him since the trade, and he has only gotten in touch with his agent.
Harrison had already released a statement before Pelinka's, paying gratitude to Doncic, Kleber, and Morris for their time with the Mavericks and welcoming Davis and Christie to Dallas.