How Myles Turner Going to Bucks Could Help the Lakers Land Key New Player
The Los Angeles Lakers still need a big man. Ever since they traded for Luka Doncic, they've been searching for a decent center who might be able to provide some interior defense or catch a lob, but a trade for Mark Williams fell apart at the trade deadline and early free agency has yielded no results.
Over the weekend their search seemed to narrow to Deandre Ayton who was drafted ahead of Doncic in 2017 and shares an agent with the Serbian star. Unfortunately for the Lakers, another team had apparently entered the Ayton chat and they had an advantage. Simply put, they could offer him more money. Via The Athletic:
The Milwaukee Bucks, who lost Lopez to the Clippers in free agency, are trying to remain competitive and have access to the full mid-level exception after some cap creativity and a need for a center — giving them the ability to offer roughly $6 million more than the Lakers.
But that was Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon the Bucks had waived Damian Lillard and signed Myles Turner, fresh off a trip to the NBA Finals with the Indiana Pacers.
Just three years ago Ayton signed a four-year max contract extension with the Suns. In 2023 he was traded to the Blazers as part of the trade that sent Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. That deal hasn't worked out for anyone as Ayton took a buyout from the Blazers and is now looking at mid-level deal from the Lakers. Now after taking a buyout from the Blazers, he's looking at a mid-level exception a few weeks before his 27th birthday.
The good news is that Ayton, who has averaged a double-double every single season of his career, is still a few weeks shy of 27 so there could be plenty of upside for both parties if they can reach a deal.