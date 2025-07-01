Giannis Antetokounmpo Had Hilarious Reaction to Major Bucks Moves
The Milwaukee Bucks made major waves on Tuesday morning by signing longtime Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner to a four-year, $107 million deal. In a corresponding move the organization waived Damian Lillard and will stretch the remaining $113 million on the sharpshooter's contract to cover the Turner expenses. Such a flurry of activity comes after months of speculation about Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the only franchise he's ever known.
Those waiting to get Antetokounmpo's reaction to the moves didn't have to wait long as the two-time MVP quickly posted on X.
"I don't know what's going on right now, man," Antetokounmpo captioned a picture of him celebrating the Bucks' 2021 NBA title, complete with a cigar, champagne bottle and dinosaur stuffed animal.
Those with an expertise is reading into these types of things can confidently tell you all the subtext and subtle digs being offered by the superstar. Everyone else can just take the superstar at his word that he's just as surprised as everyone else.
NBA insider Chris Haynes is also reporting that Antetokounmpo is not pleased with the team's decision to wave Lillard. With the afternoon of an already busy day in the Association barely underway, there will be likely be more reporting on the fallout from the Bucks' significant shakeup—as well as more potential moves to come.