Chris Paul's Free Agency Decision Is Down to Two Teams He Has Previously Played for
Chris Paul is likely heading into his final season in the NBA, and he is a free agent.
The 12-time All-Star is coming off one year with the San Antonio Spurs, and now he's looking elsewhere to finish out his storied career.
As for his possible landing spots, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on Monday, the first day of the league's free agency, that the two top options for Paul right now include the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns. Coincidentally, Paul has already played for both of these franchises.
Paul has played for seven NBA teams in his career, including the Clippers and the Suns. He was a Clipper from 2011-17, while he was a Sun from 2020-23.
Paul could team up with his former Houston Rockets teammate James Harden, who just signed a new two-year deal with the Clippers, in Los Angeles. The Clippers' major need this offseason is a center, which Paul is basically the opposite of as a 6-foot guard.
The Suns have made quite a few offseason moves in just the past week, starting with a deal to send Kevin Durant to the Rockets. The team acquired a few additional picks last week to get center Khaman Maluach, forward Rasheer Fleming and guard Koby Brea in the draft, when they alsotraded for center Mark Williams. Paul could reunite with Devin Booker in Phoenix if the Suns decide to make another big move.
We'll certainly see soon.