NBA Insider Reveals Chris Paul’s Reaction to Being Sent Home by Clippers
It’s been a few weeks since Chris Paul was unceremoniously sent home by the Clippers in the middle of the night on a road trip, yet the point guard remains on the roster. He officially became trade-eligible on Monday but Los Angeles, without many options for replacing Paul should he be released, is apparently content to let him take up a spot until an opportunity to cleanly sever ties materializes. In the meantime the tense situation between the two sides remains a matter of much interest.
On Tuesday, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne published a deep dive into how the separation between Paul and the Clippers came to be. Her article includes many details on how Paul’s leadership was grating on the staff and front office; in particular assistant coach Jeff Van Gundy reportedly did not get along with the Hall of Fame guard at all. Shelburne also reported Paul’s initial reaction to being told the Clippers didn’t want him around anymore.
Following an argument with Van Gundy on the team plane in Miami about defensive coverages, Paul met with Clippers president Lawrence Frank in Atlanta. Frank informed Paul the team was sending him home and he hoped to work on an announcement together. Per Shelburne, Paul did not see it coming.
“Paul was stunned, sources said, and tried to plead his case,” Shelburne reported. “At one point, he brought teammate Brook Lopez into the room as something of a character witness.
“Lopez and Leonard were Paul's most ardent supporters on the team, sources said. Paul reminded Frank that he'd asked him to facilitate another meeting with Lue and that hadn't happened. Frank acknowledged that, but held firm. The decision had been made.
“With that, it was over.”
This information aligns with the public perception of the situation: that it was a huge surprise to almost everybody. Certainly to Paul, who made a big show of returning to the Clippers after all the good years he spent there for one last run. And if Paul was stunned, then imagine the reaction of Brook Lopez when he was randomly called from his room to act as a “character witness” before Paul was sent back to Los Angeles.
It’s all rather messy and there isn’t an obvious end point in sight. The Clippers won’t be able to sign another player to replace Paul if they release him and teams are not lining up to trade for the veteran point guard. Despite the very public divorce they remain attached... for now.