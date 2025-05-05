Clip of Anthony Edwards Saying He Wants to Play Warriors, Draymond Green Resurfaces

SI

With a 103-89 series-clinching win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday, the Golden State Warriors set up a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the conference semifinals.

It's a matchup that Timberwolves star forward Anthony Edwards has wanted for a long time.

In a July 2023 interview, Edwards was asked what he was looking forward to in the 2023-24 season. The Timberwolves star replied that, in addition to a deeper postseason run, he wanted to face the Warriors in a playoff matchup.

"Definitely going back to the playoffs," Edwards said at the time. "And going further in the playoffs—I want to play the Warriors. I want to get to the Warriors. Wherever they at, I want to get to them."

And why the Warriors in particular?

"Because Draymond [Green] talks so much trash. That's pretty much the only reason."

Edwards, no stranger to talking trash and going right at the game's biggest stars, clearly wants a crack at Green, one of the league's most notorious trash talkers.

And now, Edwards will get his wish. The Timberwolves and Warriors will tip off in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

