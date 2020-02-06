Team effort helps Clippers down Heat, 128-111

A little more than an hour before the L.A. Clippers and Miami Heat faced off at STAPLES Center, the visiting franchise pulled off a shocking move less than 24 hours remaining until the trade deadline.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Heat acquired forward Andre Iguodala from the Memphis Grizzlies earlier tonight in exchange for a package including Justise Winslow. Miami also signed Iguodala to a two-year extension worth $30 million, which was announced at the same time.

Iguodala was one of the Clippers' supposed trade targets leading up to the deadline, with reports linking the two parties as far back as last summer. The idea was that Iguodala preferred a trade to either the Clippers or Los Angeles Lakers, hoping to give himself the best shot at winning a ring in what could be the final season of his career.

That said, having him end up in Miami is arguably the best-case scenario for the Clippers. The two teams won't meet again this season unless they both make it to the NBA Finals, and L.A. should feel confident if that were to happen based on what's happened so far this season.

After beating Miami on their home floor on January 24, the Clippers surged tonight in the second half to a 128-111 victory and a sweep of the Heat.

Things were back-and-forth for a majority of the first half, with the Heat taking a three-point lead into the break. At that point, Paul George had only played 5:41 after picking up three fouls early in each quarter.

But after having an average-looking first half, the Clippers struck in the third and fourth quarters.

L.A. outscored Miami 29-16 through the first eight minutes of the second half, and 37-22 overall in the third quarter, getting important contributions from George, Kawhi Leonard and Landry Shamet, who combined to score 23 in the frame. George played all 12 minutes of the third, logging 11 points, five assists and two rebounds.

In total, the Clippers shot 9-of-16 from three-point range in the third, and they did so by aggressively attacking Miami's zone defense. The Heat are one of the league's most prominent zone teams, and while it worked to a degree, the Clippers were able to operate with more spacing and get better looks at the basket from deep.

L.A. would finish the game shooting 24-of-54 from three-point range, which set a new franchise record for the most made three-pointers in a game.

The Clippers had a 92-80 lead by the end of the third, but Miami wasn't out of it yet. A run late in the fourth cut L.A.'s lead down to just six, and momentum looked to be swinging in the Heat's direction. At the time, they were on an 11-2 run that was spearheaded by Derrick Jones Jr.

But it was Shamet that would win up putting the game away, who scored 14 of his Clippers career-high 23 points in the fourth quarter. The young sharpshooter went 6-of-13 from deep on the night and dished out six assists.

Shamet was one of eight Clippers players to score in double-figures against Miami, including Leonard, George, Ivica Zubac, Moe Harkless, Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell and JaMychal Green. Patrick Beverley was the only other player to score, but he left the game early due to a groin injury.

It's tough to say if all the players listed above will still be on the team come tomorrow afternoon, but this front office has a good track record when it comes to trades. And if the Clippers do opt to stand pat, they should be in great shape moving forward.

L.A. will get Thursday and Friday off before traveling to Minnesota to take on Timberwolves this Saturday at 8:00 p.m.