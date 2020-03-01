AllClippers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Red-hot L.A. Clippers host Struggling Philadelphia 76ers

Garrett Chorpenning

When the L.A. Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers last met, the Clippers were finishing up a difficult road trip just before heading into the All-Star break. Philadelphia — led by Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, who each scored 26 points — would go on to win 103-110, and L.A. would head on to Boston with a sour taste in its mouth. 

In a lot of ways, the loss was predictable. The Clippers were without Patrick Beverley, and Paul George didn't seem 100% at the time. Philadelphia is one of the league's best teams at home, too. The Sixers currently have the best home record in the NBA at 28-2.

That said, the Clippers should have a good chance to even up the season series when they host Philadelphia this afternoon at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time. L.A. is a 12-point favorite, according to Odds Shark.

There are two big reasons for that. First is Philly's record away from its home city: Despite being so dominant there, the 76ers are just 9-21 on the road this season, which is among the worst in the league. Couple that with the Clippers' 24-6 record at STAPLES Center, and you'll see that this game favors L.A. from the jump.

The other has to do with Philadelphia's health. Both Simmons and Embiid, the two players that crushed the Clippers last time out, are out this afternoon due to injury. 

The Sixers are a completely different team without them. Embiid first suffered his injury on Wednesday, roughly eight minutes into the first quarter of a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cleveland would go on to win by 14. The day after, Philadelphia squeaked by the New York Knicks at home, 106-115.

Of course, the Sixers aren't a "bad" team without its two stars. Philadelphia still has Tobias Harris, Al Horford and Josh Richardson to fall back on, a trio that combined for 60 points in Philly's win over New York. Shake Milton has also provided some solid numbers in place of Simmons, averaging 15.8 points and converting three-pointers at a 71.4% rate over his last four contests. 

But no team has been able to match the Clippers' recent streak of dominance, and it doesn't seem like the 76ers will be the ones to do it.

L.A. has won three games in a row against the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets by an average margin of 22 points. The Clippers' health has been a big reason for that — George and Beverley are back in the rotation, Kawhi Leonard is playing the best ball of his career, and new additions Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson have fit in almost seamlessly. 

The Clippers still need to take Philadelphia seriously, but the intensity hasn't been an issue for L.A. lately like it was to begin the season. Memphis and Phoenix both have records below .500, but the Clippers didn't play down to either opponent in their wins last week.

So long as the Clippers continue to bring it on both sides of the ball, they should roll to a fourth-straight win to begin the month of March.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Paul George Doesn't Care About Being the Leading Scorer, he just wants to Win

Paul George isn't motivated by being the L.A. Clippers' leading scorer, he just wants to impact winning.

Farbod Esnaashari

Clippers use Balanced Effort to Crush Nuggets, win Third Straight

The L.A. Clippers led by as many as 33 points in one of the team's most dominant performances of the season so far.

Garrett Chorpenning

What to Watch for in Showdown Between Clippers, Nuggets

The two Western Conference contenders have met just once this season, but neither team was healthy in Denver's win over L.A. in January.

Garrett Chorpenning

Clippers Improve to 6-0 when Healthy with win over Suns

The L.A. Clippers locked in defensively and got big performances from role players in a 102-92 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Garrett Chorpenning

Healthy Clippers look to keep rolling vs Phoenix Suns

After steamrolling the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, the L.A. Clippers travel to Phoenix to play the Suns.

Garrett Chorpenning

Takeaways from the Clippers' 124-97 win over the Memphis Grizzlies

The L.A. Clippers avenged a January loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in one of their best defensive efforts of the season.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Ct33

Clippers take season-worst losing streak into matchup with Memphis

The L.A. Clippers are on a season-worst three-game losing streak heading into Monday night's meeting with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Garrett Chorpenning

Clippers can't overcome slow start, fall to Kings for third straight loss

The L.A. Clippers were slow out of the gate in their 112-103 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Ct33

New-look Clippers seek strong second-half opening vs. Sacramento Kings

The L.A. Clippers will begin the second half of the season against a Sacramento Kings squad that's trending up.

Garrett Chorpenning

Postponed Clippers - Lakers game rescheduled for April 9

Multiple changes were made to each team's schedule to fit the game in before the end of the regular season.

Garrett Chorpenning