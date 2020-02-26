AllClippers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Healthy Clippers look to keep rolling vs Phoenix Suns

Garrett Chorpenning

It's always difficult to believe this stat when it comes up, but the L.A. Clippers have played just five games this season with a healthy roster. They're crushing teams when that happens, too.

According to Statmuse, the Clippers are 5-0 when fully healthy, with wins over the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves and, most recently, the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. What's more, L.A. outscored those teams by an average margin of 12.8 points per game.

Of course, this should come as no surprise. The Clippers have always had one of the best rosters in the NBA this season (if not the best), but health hasn't allowed the team to fully unlock its potential. Even in those games where the team is fully healthy, there's room for improvement. L.A. is still making simple mistakes, and a lot of it has to do with a lack of continuity.

Each time the Clippers have gotten healthy this season, it ends up being short-lived. The team has played consecutive games at full strength just once, and that streak ended at three.

That said, things feel different this time. It was reported that Patrick Beverley and Paul George practiced last Friday and could have played against Sacramento the next day, but were held out. That extra rest appeared to pay off in L.A.'s big win over Memphis.

A move like that — one that prioritizes health over some random game in February — should be commended. The Clippers didn't get the result they wanted against Sacramento, but if that means having a full roster available for the next five or six games (and hopefully many more), then so be it.

L.A. will get to deploy its full roster again on Tuesday night when the Clippers travel to Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. Pacific time. ESPN has the Clippers listed as a 6-point favorite.

The Clippers have gone 1-1 against the Suns this season. L.A.'s first loss of the year was suffered in Phoenix on October 26, but the Clippers rebounded in Los Angeles in December in a 21-point victory.  

Phoenix has played well since returning from the All-Star break, winning two of its three games and defeating the Utah Jazz by 20 points on Monday night. Still, the Clippers should have the edge here. Even with the lack of continuity, L.A. has enough talent to go toe-to-toe with the league's very best.

The Clippers also displayed a sense of urgency in the win over Memphis that hasn't been seen in some time, especially against a lesser opponent. It was arguably the best the team has looked all season long, and L.A. appears poised to carry that momentum into Phoenix. 

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Takeaways from the Clippers' 124-97 win over the Memphis Grizzlies

The L.A. Clippers avenged a January loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in one of their best defensive efforts of the season.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Ct33

Clippers take season-worst losing streak into matchup with Memphis

The L.A. Clippers are on a season-worst three-game losing streak heading into Monday night's meeting with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Garrett Chorpenning

Clippers can't overcome slow start, fall to Kings for third straight loss

The L.A. Clippers were slow out of the gate in their 112-103 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Ct33

New-look Clippers seek strong second-half opening vs. Sacramento Kings

The L.A. Clippers will begin the second half of the season against a Sacramento Kings squad that's trending up.

Garrett Chorpenning

Postponed Clippers - Lakers game rescheduled for April 9

Multiple changes were made to each team's schedule to fit the game in before the end of the regular season.

Garrett Chorpenning

Reggie Jackson will sign with Clippers following buyout with Pistons

The veteran guard is a trusted scorer and playmaker and should fit in nicely with the L.A. Clippers' second unit.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

SabreenaMerchant

Kawhi Leonard wins first-ever Kobe Bryant MVP Award in All-Star Game victory

The L.A. Clippers star scored a game-high 30 points along with 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals in Team LeBron's 157-155 win.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Ct33

What we know and don't know about the L.A. Clippers at the All-Star break

As the L.A. Clippers head into the All-Star break, we take a look at some things that are certain — and uncertain — about the team.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Garrett Chorpenning

Clippers to host Timberwolves swingman Evan Turner for workout

With two roster spots open, the L.A. Clippers could sign Evan Turner once he's bought out by Minnesota.

Garrett Chorpenning

Clippers end road trip with loss to Celtics in 2OT thriller

The L.A. Clippers lost 133-141 in a 2OT thriller to the Boston Celtics to end their road trip with a 1-3 record.

Garrett Chorpenning