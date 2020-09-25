Allen Iverson: 'I just want Lou Williams to win'

It seems like most NBA fans hate the LA Clippers, but Allen Iverson doesn't.

Of all the teams AI wanted to win a title, the Hall of Famer wanted the Clippers to win. This wasn't because he was a huge fan of the Clippers, but because he wanted Lou Williams to win.

Allen Iverson was a recent guest on the "All The Smoke" podcast where he discussed his love for Lou Williams.

"I just want Lou Williams to win," Iverson said. "I want Lou to win a title."

For those who may have forgotten, Allen Iverson was Lou Williams' vet in Philadelphia. Iverson was like an older brother to Sweet Lou. AI was the first one to get Lou to drink, to teach him the ways of the road, and help nurture his scoring mentality. Williams even gave his starting spot on the Sixers to Iverson.

"I love him man," Williams said. "I looked at him like, ‘look what I created,’ and then straight buckets."

Unfortunately, this podcast was recorded before the Clippers were eliminated from the playoffs. At the time of recording, it seemed like the Clippers had a legitimate chance of winning an NBA Championship for the first time in franchise history. The Denver Nuggets and a blown 3-1 lead had something to say about that.

Regardless, that doesn't change the love Allen Iverson has for Lou Williams. Their friendship goes beyond the court and expands into one of brotherhood.