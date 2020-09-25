SI.com
AllClippers
HomeNewsGame Day
Search

Allen Iverson: 'I just want Lou Williams to win'

Farbod Esnaashari

It seems like most NBA fans hate the LA Clippers, but Allen Iverson doesn't.

Of all the teams AI wanted to win a title, the Hall of Famer wanted the Clippers to win. This wasn't because he was a huge fan of the Clippers, but because he wanted Lou Williams to win. 

Allen Iverson was a recent guest on the "All The Smoke" podcast where he discussed his love for Lou Williams.

"I just want Lou Williams to win," Iverson said. "I want Lou to win a title." 

For those who may have forgotten, Allen Iverson was Lou Williams' vet in Philadelphia. Iverson was like an older brother to Sweet Lou. AI was the first one to get Lou to drink, to teach him the ways of the road, and help nurture his scoring mentality. Williams even gave his starting spot on the Sixers to Iverson.

"I love him man," Williams said. "I looked at him like, ‘look what I created,’ and then straight buckets."

Unfortunately, this podcast was recorded before the Clippers were eliminated from the playoffs. At the time of recording, it seemed like the Clippers had a legitimate chance of winning an NBA Championship for the first time in franchise history. The Denver Nuggets and a blown 3-1 lead had something to say about that. 

Regardless, that doesn't change the love Allen Iverson has for Lou Williams. Their friendship goes beyond the court and expands into one of brotherhood. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Adam Silver Reveals Conversation with Kawhi Leonard during August Players' Strike

Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James were willing to walk away from the NBA season

Farbod Esnaashari

NBA Draft Combine Starts Monday

Expect to see a very innovative draft combine.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers Assistant Tyronn Lue Drawing Serious Interest From Rockets, 76ers

As the number of head coaching jobs continues to dwindle, LA Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue is drawing serious interest from the Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers.

Garrett Chorpenning

Reggie Miller: 'The Clippers’ curse is real'

Reggie Miller can't believe the LA Clippers collapsed

Farbod Esnaashari

Adam Silver: January is Earliest Start Date for 2021 NBA Season

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says the 2021 season will not begin until at least January.

Garrett Chorpenning

Kevin Durant Explains Why Clippers Collapsed to Nuggets

Durant believes the collapse started at the defensive end

Farbod Esnaashari

Shams: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Still Committed to Playing Together in LA

Despite blowing a 3-1 lead in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are still committed to playing together for the LA Clippers.

Garrett Chorpenning

Shams: LA Clippers, Montrezl Harrell Have 'Mutual Interest' in Striking Deal

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the LA Clippers and Montrezl Harrell have mutual interest in another contract.

Garrett Chorpenning

Shams: LA Clippers Expected to Trade for a Playmaking Guard

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the rival executives are expecting the LA Clippers to trade for a playmaker following their early elimination.

Garrett Chorpenning

Lakers claim they weren't looking forward to facing Clippers

The Lakers claim they weren't looking forward to a Battle for LA.

Farbod Esnaashari