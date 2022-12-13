Blake Griffin Shares 'Deep' Love For LA Clippers Fanbase

Blake Griffin was 20 years old when the LA Clippers selected him first-overall in the 2009 NBA Draft. The organization had just finished their 15th losing season in the last 16 years, and was in desperate need of something to get excited about. While an injury sidelined Griffin for the entire 2009-10 season, he proved to be well worth the wait, and was exactly what the Clippers needed.

Still the last rookie to make the All-Star team, Griffin's first season was bigger than just his statistical dominance. With the 2011 All-Star Weekend hosted in Los Angeles, Griffin participated in all three days of events, putting on a show in the Rising Stars Game, the Slam Dunk Contest, and the All-Star Game.

The Clippers still weren't a good team at this point, but with their rookie bursting onto the scene the way Griffin did, the fanbase finally had something to cheer about. That 2010-11 season ended in a top-10 MVP finish for Griffin, despite the Clippers going just 32-50. With averages of 22.5 PPG and 12.1 RPG, Griffin became the first rookie since Shaquille O'Neal to average at least 22 PPG and 12 RPG, and just the 8th rookie in NBA history to do it.

Blake Griffin being that good that fast is what truly changed the trajectory of the Clippers organization. There were a lot of incredibly important figures along the way, but if Griffin didn't become a certified star as quickly as he did, it's hard to see the Clippers making an all-in move for Chris Paul in the 2011 offseason.

Because he put the Clippers on the map during a time the fanbase had very little to cheer about, Blake Griffin is still revered as an icon in Los Angeles. It wasn't just what he did with the Clippers that attracted fans, but it was how he did it. Soaring through the air on a nightly basis, Staples Center used to roar in unison when Griffin had just one step towards the basket, because they knew something crazy was about to happen.

This excitement not only rejuvenated the Clippers fanbase, but it grew the fanbase as well. Many people who support the Clippers will say that Blake Griffin is the reason why. Every time he returns as an opponent, the building is filled with #32 jerseys. Even when Griffin isn't in the building, his jersey can still be found in the crowd every time the Clippers play.

Speaking with AllClippers after Monday night's game against his former team, Griffin spoke openly about his connection with the Clippers fanbase, saying, "It's deep. I tell people I was raised in Oklahoma, but I grew up in LA. The years from [20-28], those are pivotal years in somebody's life."

While he was growing as a person and a player, Griffin was helping the Clippers grow as a franchise. The Clippers never got over the hump during Griffin's time there, but fans could tune in every night and expect a show. For a fanbase that had suffered through so much over the years, this mattered. Clippers games were finally something to look forward to.

Having been at the center of this turnaround, Griffin knows what it meant to the fans. When asked specifically about his feelings towards the Clippers fanbase, Griffin said, "It will always hold a very special place in my heart. The fans here are some of the best fans. Very loyal. They've been with the team through a lot of downs, and ups now. I'll always appreciate my time here."