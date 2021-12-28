Brooklyn Nets Dominate in Los Angeles, Defeat Clippers 124-108

The LA Clippers have dropped their first two games since it was announced that Paul George would be out for an extended period of time. After falling to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, the Clippers are now an even .500 on the season. With a tough schedule ahead, the team will have to find a way to win some games to avoid slipping out of the top-6 in the Western Conference.

Despite the Nets being without both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, they had the clear best player on the floor in this game with James Harden. Just his second game back from health and safety protocols, Harden finished with 39 points, 15 assists, and 8 rebounds. He was absolutely dominant in this game, dictating everything Brooklyn got offensively.

There was a familiar face sighting in this one for the Clippers and their fans, as Blake Griffin played 16 minutes off the bench for Brooklyn. Blake had 12 points and 9 rebounds in his limited minutes, including a thunderous left-handed dunk that gave off some Lob City vibes. Blake always seems to have an extra gear when going against his former team, and understandably so.

Patty Mills continued to smolder for the Nets in this game, adding 18 points on 6/13 from deep. All of his points came from deep, as he continues to be one of the league's best shooters in the NBA this season. Nicolas Claxton also finished with 18, and worked well with James Harden in the pick and roll.

While the Clippers didn't get the win, there were some positive takeaways. Marcus Morris had 24 points in just 27 minutes, knocking down four of his seven shots from distance. After missing several games while in the league's health and safety protocols, Morris came back and picked up right where he left off.

Once the game got out of reach, Ty Lue opted to close the game with his young talent. First-round pick Keon Johnson had his best game as a pro in this one, putting up a career-high 15 points, including 2/3 from downtown. He said after the game that his focus continues to be just playing hard.

The Clippers will now travel to Boston to take on the Celtics on Wednesday.