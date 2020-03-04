AllClippers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

First Look: The Clippers' Newest Partnership With Honey is a Special Shirt Giveaway

Farbod Esnaashari

Throughout the 2019-2020 NBA season, the LA Clippers have had a multi-level partnership with the tech company Honey.

The first level of the partnership was renovating and renaming the training facility as the 'Honey Training Center: Home of the LA Clippers.’ The second level was partnering with Patrick Beverley to launch the 'Steal of a Deal' campaign, giving fans a chance to buy $10 tickets. The third level was having Kawhi Leonard becoming a part of Honey’s first-ever celeb ad spot. 

The newest phase of the partnership - commissioning three of L.A’s up and coming artists to create custom, limited edition t-shirts that will be given out at Sunday's Lakers vs. Clippers game. 

These are the artists: James Jean, Francisco Reyes Jr. (aka NeverMade), and Laci Jordan. Each one was tasked with expressing their love for L.A. in their own way. 

James Jean's shirt
Francisco Reyes' shirt
Laci Jordan's shirt
James Jean's shirt
Francisco Reyes' shirt
Laci Jordan's shirt

James Jean: "Using the blueprint of a basketball court as the foundation for the composition, the image recalls the natural elements that are so identifiable with LA: the beach, palm trees, and wildfires. The protagonist of the piece is a recurring character in my work, that of an ethereal child playing games and getting into mischief."

Francisco Reyes Jr: “I grew up in LA and loved playing basketball, so this project with Honey and the Clippers was something I jumped at. There’s a lot of research behind my design, I dug into vintage basketball magazines and brochures and got the idea to create a basketball that looks like a sun shining down on the city.”

Laci Jordan: “I loved doing this project with Honey because it’s all about celebrating LA and my t-shirt design played off the city’s iconic flora like palm trees and birds of paradise. LA is a city full of culture and hustle and has pushed me to make myself better, over and over again. I wanted that to show through in the design I created.”

Here's a behind the scenes look at the process of making each design:

While the shirts will be exclusively distributed to attendees of the Clippers-Lakers game on March 8, fans who didn’t get a ticket to the game still have the opportunity to grab one. Fans will need to follow Honey’s Instagram, and Twitter channels during March 5 through March 8 for a chance.

The LA Clippers have spent all season expressing that their notion of LA is a different one of the Lakers. One for the blue-collar workers, the grittier crowd. With this newest partnership with Honey, is another opportunity to express that perspective. An opportunity in front of the exact rival they want to be different from.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Reggie Jackson has been Clippers' Unsung Hero During 4-0 Stretch

Since joining the L.A. Clippers, Reggie Jackson has provided solid play on a nightly basis.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Ct33

Clippers go for Fifth-Straight Win Against Rival OKC

The L.A. Clippers take their four-game winning streak into Oklahoma City to take on the motivated Thunder.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Ct33

L.A. Clippers star Paul George on Marcus Morris: "He wants to win"

Paul George was complimentary of his new teammate Marcus Morris, one of the L.A. Clippers' most recent additions.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Ct33

Paul George Doesn't Care About Being the Leading Scorer, he just wants to Win

Paul George isn't motivated by being the L.A. Clippers' leading scorer, he just wants to impact winning.

Farbod Esnaashari

by

selphni43

Patrick Beverley: "You're Going to Know I was out there."

Patrick Beverley explains how to impact the game of winning.

Farbod Esnaashari

VIDEO: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George think the L.A. Clippers can still get better

Following the L.A. Clippers' 136-point performance against the Philadelphia 76ers, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George say their team can still get better.

Farbod Esnaashari

by

Ct33

Clippers knock off Short-Handed Sixers despite Shake Milton's career day

The L.A. Clippers had a strong offensive showing in their 136-130 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

Red-hot L.A. Clippers host Struggling Philadelphia 76ers

The L.A. Clippers have won three straight games with a fully healthy roster, while the Philadelphia 76ers are missing its two best players.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

Patrick Beverley: "On this Team, Everyone has the same Voice"

Patrick Beverley explains what the team chemistry is like on the L.A. Clippers

Farbod Esnaashari

Doc Rivers on Tobias Harris: "He was just phenomenal when he was here"

Doc Rivers was very complimentary of the former L.A. Clippers star ahead of his first game back at STAPLES Center.

Farbod Esnaashari

by

Garrett Chorpenning