Throughout the 2019-2020 NBA season, the LA Clippers have had a multi-level partnership with the tech company Honey.

The first level of the partnership was renovating and renaming the training facility as the 'Honey Training Center: Home of the LA Clippers.’ The second level was partnering with Patrick Beverley to launch the 'Steal of a Deal' campaign, giving fans a chance to buy $10 tickets. The third level was having Kawhi Leonard becoming a part of Honey’s first-ever celeb ad spot.

The newest phase of the partnership - commissioning three of L.A’s up and coming artists to create custom, limited edition t-shirts that will be given out at Sunday's Lakers vs. Clippers game.

These are the artists: James Jean, Francisco Reyes Jr. (aka NeverMade), and Laci Jordan. Each one was tasked with expressing their love for L.A. in their own way.

James Jean: "Using the blueprint of a basketball court as the foundation for the composition, the image recalls the natural elements that are so identifiable with LA: the beach, palm trees, and wildfires. The protagonist of the piece is a recurring character in my work, that of an ethereal child playing games and getting into mischief."

Francisco Reyes Jr: “I grew up in LA and loved playing basketball, so this project with Honey and the Clippers was something I jumped at. There’s a lot of research behind my design, I dug into vintage basketball magazines and brochures and got the idea to create a basketball that looks like a sun shining down on the city.”

Laci Jordan: “I loved doing this project with Honey because it’s all about celebrating LA and my t-shirt design played off the city’s iconic flora like palm trees and birds of paradise. LA is a city full of culture and hustle and has pushed me to make myself better, over and over again. I wanted that to show through in the design I created.”

Here's a behind the scenes look at the process of making each design:

While the shirts will be exclusively distributed to attendees of the Clippers-Lakers game on March 8, fans who didn’t get a ticket to the game still have the opportunity to grab one. Fans will need to follow Honey’s Instagram, and Twitter channels during March 5 through March 8 for a chance.

The LA Clippers have spent all season expressing that their notion of LA is a different one of the Lakers. One for the blue-collar workers, the grittier crowd. With this newest partnership with Honey, is another opportunity to express that perspective. An opportunity in front of the exact rival they want to be different from.