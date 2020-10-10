The Lakers are about to become NBA Champions, and oddsmakers believe they're poised to do it again next season. Not only the Lakers, but the Clippers are championship favorites too.

According to the William Hill Sportsbook, the Lakers, Clippers, and Bucks are the early championship favorites for the 2021 NBA season.

The Lakers should certainly be the favorites to win the 2021 NBA championship, as they're on the cusp of making history tonight. If there's one thing this season has taught us though, it's that nothing is certain in this COVID-19 world.

No one anticipated the Miami Heat to be in the NBA Finals, and they eliminated all the top teams in the eastern conference in a very convincing fashion. For them to be +1500 is a bit disrespectful, given what they've done this season.

However, that bodes the question, how much of the Heat's playoff success is due to the bubble environment? What if the NBA has to have the bubble again? Should the Heat be higher, and the Bucks be lower? If the Heat didn't have injuries against the Lakers and it was a more fair series, should their odds be higher?

One thing is for certain though - the Clippers have a chance to win it all next season. They had the best chance in franchise history to win the championship this season, but they let an epic 3-1 collapse get in their way. It was a collapse that fans will never forget... unless the franchise wins a championship in 2021.

The Lakers, Clippers, and Bucks are the early favorites for the 2021 season. As of right now, only the Lakers deserve that recognition.