SI.com
AllClippers
HomeNewsGame Day
Search

Updated: Clippers and Lakers are already favorites for 2021 NBA Championship

Farbod Esnaashari

The Lakers are about to become NBA Champions, and oddsmakers believe they're poised to do it again next season. Not only the Lakers, but the Clippers are championship favorites too.

According to the William Hill Sportsbook, the Lakers, Clippers, and Bucks are the early championship favorites for the 2021 NBA season.

Betting Odds

The Lakers should certainly be the favorites to win the 2021 NBA championship, as they're on the cusp of making history tonight. If there's one thing this season has taught us though, it's that nothing is certain in this COVID-19 world.

No one anticipated the Miami Heat to be in the NBA Finals, and they eliminated all the top teams in the eastern conference in a very convincing fashion. For them to be +1500 is a bit disrespectful, given what they've done this season.  

However, that bodes the question, how much of the Heat's playoff success is due to the bubble environment? What if the NBA has to have the bubble again? Should the Heat be higher, and the Bucks be lower? If the Heat didn't have injuries against the Lakers and it was a more fair series, should their odds be higher?

One thing is for certain though - the Clippers have a chance to win it all next season. They had the best chance in franchise history to win the championship this season, but they let an epic 3-1 collapse get in their way. It was a collapse that fans will never forget... unless the franchise wins a championship in 2021.

The Lakers, Clippers, and Bucks are the early favorites for the 2021 season. As of right now, only the Lakers deserve that recognition. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Future is Now for LA Clippers Center Ivica Zubac

With Doc Rivers parting ways with the LA Clippers, Ivica Zubac may finally get his time to shine.

Garrett Chorpenning

Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. interviews with Clippers

The Clippers have another candidate for their new head coach

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers' Lawrence Frank Named NBA Executive of the Year

LA Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank has officially been named the NBA Executive of the Year for the 2019-2020 season.

Garrett Chorpenning

Patrick Beverley 'can't even be mad' about Cancun on 3 jokes

Patrick Beverley is rolling with the punches

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers Big Montrezl Harrell Wins 2019-2020 NBA Hustle Award

LA Clippers forward won the NBA's 2019-2020 Hustle Award on Wednesday for his contributions throughout the regular season.

Garrett Chorpenning

Clippers Interviewing Darvin Ham and Mike Brown

The Clippers have some new candidates for their head coach

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: 2021 Season Could 'Realistically' Begin in January or February

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts believes the 2021 NBA season could begin in January or February.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers Among Favorites to Win 2021 NBA Title

The LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers are among favorites to win the 2021 NBA title, per Caesars Sportsbook.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers Says Blown 3-1 Lead Will Bother Him Until He Wins Again

During his introductory press conference with the Philadelphia 76ers, former LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers said LA's blown 3-1 lead will haunt him until he wins.

Garrett Chorpenning

Landry Shamet: 'I’ve thrived on doubt and negativity my entire life'

Landry Shamet broke his silence after the Clippers early playoff loss

Farbod Esnaashari