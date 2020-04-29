Clippers and Mister Cartoon Create Limited Edition Merchandise for COVID-19 Relief

LA's most famous tattoo artist, and the LA Clippers have partnered up again. The two have created a limited edition L.A. Relief merchandise collection, with 100% of proceeds going to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles.

"We’re sitting around and wondering 'how can we help?'," Cartoon said. "This is the perfect way. We want to help those front-line workers. We want to help the nurses, doctors, and anyone in the medical field."

The money raised from purchases will support emergency relief for the COVID-19 crisis. This includes essential needs such as childcare and meals for the needy, relief counseling for frontline healthcare workers, critical healthcare equipment, and services for L.A.’s homeless population.

The new merchandise is available for purchase at www.clippers.com/LARelief.

"If we sell enough of this merch to help a family, that would be amazing," Cartoon said. "You feel helpless watching TV, or watching all those numbers go up. I’m just grateful that the Clippers would be down to do it. They’re the ones that hit us up."

The L.A. Relief Collection builds off of the Clippers’ “Los Angeles Collection” collaboration with Mister Cartoon and the Clippers’ 2019-20 City Edition jersey. In regards to the partnership between the Clippers and Mister Cartoon, that all began due to the two having the same merchandising company. The conversation jump-started, and the end result was the popular City Edition jerseys that were released in November.

"The team is young, these guys know what’s up in the sports scene every day," Cartoon said. "It’s not as hard as pitching people that are totally out of the loop.”

Through the process of creating a jersey, Cartoon developed a special relationship with the players on the Clippers. Every decision was a dual collaboration.

"Those guys would be in the chair supporting everything," Cartoon said. "They’re some of the coolest people you ever wanna meet."

Both the Clippers, and the artist, shared the same type of vision - the idea of the underdog.

"I wanted to be able to ride on the idea of the underdog," Cartoon said. "You know, like keeping it true to your community, and the Clippers have been real strong with that, with the whole campaign of ‘We Over Me’, which is all about being on a team."

Cartoon is one of the most famous tattoo artists in the world. He's had everyone in the world of rap come through his shop. Some of his most notable customers include: Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, Method Man, Justin Timberlake, and Kobe Bryant. After his collaboration with the Clippers, he hopes to get one of their players in his tattoo chair as well.

"Yeah, we’re trying to line it up," Cartoon said. "That’s something that could really happen in the future... Man, you know Montrezl… Any of these guys we could get would be awesome."

What's interesting, is the fact that Cartoon's clients include Kobe Bryant, and some of the Lakers' most popular fans like Snoop Dogg. Despite his long history with those associated with the Lakers, a collaboration never happened between the two.

"A lot of times, these big teams are kind of conservative you know," Cartoon said. "The idea of hooking up with tattoos… They’re starting to loosen up because they can’t help it with all the players being so covered."

If it wasn't for tattoos becoming normalized by popular players having them, then Cartoon would never have collaboration opportunities with major sports teams. The Clippers saw the opportunity with the artist before anyone else did, and the two created something that resonated across realms.

"I’m able to donate my artwork, do these interviews, and contribute," Cartoon said. "It’s the least my family and I can do."