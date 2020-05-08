AllClippers
Report: Clippers can test all Asymptomatic Players and Staff for COVID-19

Farbod Esnaashari

The LA Clippers are expected to be able to conduct COVID-19 tests for every player and staff member entering facilities for workouts, regardless if they're symptomatic.

The report comes from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, where he mentioned that the Orlando Magic already approved to administer testing.

All of this, of course, depends on the team's local government. For cities that have a lack of testing, it would be incredibly hard to get this approved without scrutiny. Within Wojnarowki's piece, he mentioned specifically how Orlando got that approval.

Via Adrian Wojnarowski:

"We have been assured we are not taking any [antiviral or coronavirus] tests from health care workers, first responders or anyone, whether they are experiencing symptoms or asymptomatic," the spokesman said. "As we have been told, the general public in our community can go to numerous locations to receive a coronavirus test."

What This Means

Simply put, this means we're one step closer to basketball returning. This doesn't guarantee that basketball is returning, but it at least shows that progress is being made. Most players had zero opportunity to touch a basketball prior to this, and now they get that opportunity to train returned to them. 

It's been consistently proposed that players would need around 25 days to get back into game shape if the NBA season does return. It seemed like an impossibility before, but now it's practical with the return of practice facilities.

The biggest question remains, what if a player or staff member gets infected during this time period? Does everything shut down, or does the team just play without their guy for two weeks?

Bit by bit, each of these questions will get answered as the NBA makes its gradual return to the world.

