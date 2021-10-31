LA Clippers Considering Changing Lineup to Fix Their Offense

Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    Clippers Considering Changing Lineup to Fix Their Offense
    Ty Lue may make some tweaks to the Clippers' offense.
    The Clippers are in the midst of a crossroads - their offense has been a combination of both awful, and just missing wide-open looks. Because of that, head coach Ty Lue is considering making tweaks to the offense but isn't quite sure.

    “If you’re playing well and you’re getting the shots you want to get and you’re not making them, does that call for change?” Lue said. “That’s the biggest thing you go back and forth with. Just continuing to mess with the rotations and try to take away those stints where we go four, five, six minutes without scoring when PG is off the floor. We have to do something about that. So we’ve got something we’ll try tomorrow.”

    While it may seem like five games is a small sample size for the Clippers, a 1-4 start is their worst start since the 2010-11 season. There's a reason why the Clippers have never started that poorly in the last decade, and isn't because of "shots just not falling." The Reggie Jackson and Eric Bledsoe tandem hasn't been successful at all so far, and may most likely require a change. Ty Lue knows there may be a chance he has to change his combination of players.

    “It’s not just our team making shots, because we are getting good shots, but I’ve got to do a better job of making sure that guys are in the right spot, playing real well together and everyone meshes," Lue said.

    The Clippers are missing some great open shots. At the same token though, every team misses open shots, but not every team is underperforming 1-4 to start the season. Ty Lue knows that, and may have to do something beyond just hoping shots just fall.

