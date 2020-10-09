The LA Clippers have another candidate to replace Doc Rivers as their new head coach. This time, they look in the direction of the playoff opponent that defeated them - the Denver Nuggets.

According to the Denver Post, the LA Clippers interviewed Denver Nuggets assistant, Wes Unseld Jr., on Thursday.

For those who need an introduction, Wes has been an assistant coach in the NBA for roughly 10 years. The son of Hall of Fame player, Wes Unseld Sr., he's been around the locker room since he was a child.

Unseld Jr's 10-year career includes coaching for the: Wizards (2005-11), Warriors (2011-12), Magic (2012-15), and Nuggets (2015-present). He was assigned with improving the Nuggets' defense, which he's done a tremendous job of. He was already loved by his players, but after the defensive adjustment he made against the LA Clippers, Wes' resume has only bolstered. In addition to being a defensive specialist, Unseld Jr. has been credited with improving Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr.

It's only fitting that the LA Clippers interview the man who was a part of their 3-1 collapse against the Denver Nuggets. Denver played some fantastic defense in the second half of Games 5-7. Whether you want to credit that to the Clippers choking, or the Nuggets' defense, Wes still deserves tremendous credit.

The 2021 NBA season will the be most pivotal and pressure-filled season in Clippers history. Whoever they pick as head coach will massive shoes to fill, and an incredibly stressful job. Would you like to see an established name like Tyronn Lue, or a brand new head coach like Wes Unseld Jr?