Report: Clippers' Kenny Atkinson potential head coach candidate for Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks shocked the NBA world this week by firing their coach Lloyd Pierce, and they're looking for a replacement.

According to The Athletic, the Hawks may be looking at the Clippers' assistant coach Kenny Atkinson.

Atkinson is no stranger to the Hawks, as he was Mike Budenholzer's assistant from 2012-16 in Atlanta. Atkinson's most significant accomplishments are what he recently did with the Nets. No one expected the 2019 Nets or 2020 Nets to accomplish much, but Atkinson and his roster created a culture that led the team to the playoffs. That culture helped lure in Kyrie Irving, who also helped lure in Kevin Durant and James Harden. “It was time for a new voice in the locker room,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said at the time. The two agreed that it was a mutual departing. His legacy will always be transforming the Nets into a destination.

The numbers don't do the job justice, but here is Atkinson's win-loss record, offense ratings, and net ratings as a coach, provided by The Athletic.

"Kenny Atkinson teams by the numbers

YEARS RECORD OFF. RATING (RANK) DEF. RATING (RANK)

2019-20

28-34

107.8 (23rd)

108.5 (8th)

2018-19

42-40

108.9 (19th)

109.8 (15th)

2017-18

28-54

106.1 (22nd)

109.7 (21st)

2016-17

20-62

103.6 (29th)

110.1 (23rd)"

Since then, Atkinson has found himself as an assistant head coach for the LA Clippers under Tyronn Lue. He's emphasized player development for the team, helping develop players like Mfiondu Kabengele and Terance Mann.

The Atlanta Hawks may not be a championship contender, but they didn't envision having a 16-20 record with the roster they acquired. They more than likely won't rush this head coaching decision.