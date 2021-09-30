September 30, 2021
Clippers Say Terance Mann 'Has to' Have Increased Role This Season

The Clippers need everyone to step up without Kawhi Leonard
The Clippers need absolutely everyone to step up this season while Kawhi Leonard is out. One person in particular though is Terance Mann. Mann has barely scratched his potential, and the Clippers know he's capable of more.

 "When he's on the floor, he makes things happen," Clippers head coach Ty Lue said about Terance Mann. 

The 24-year-old shocked the NBA world when he carried the Clippers to a Game 6 victory against the Utah Jazz in a 39 point performance. It's a moment Mann hasn't re-watched since achieving it. "I don't need to watch it," Mann said. "I know what happened."

Ty Lue believes Terance Mann is ready to "take that next step", and Terance Mann himself is more confident than ever entering this season. That confidence needs to result in more production, and both Mann and Lue know this. The two have a trust in each other which could very well result in the results they need.

"I have a lot of trust in him because I respect him a lot," Mann said of Lue. "When I wasn't playing, he would let me know."

Scoring 39 points in a close-out series to send the Clippers to their first Conference Finals ever isn't enough for Terance Mann. He wants to be an important player in this league, regardless of whether he starts or not. Despite his early accomplishments, Terance Mann is ready to work harder than ever before.

"I still have a lot of work to do. I still want to prove people wrong."

