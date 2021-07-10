Clippers To Lose Three Members of Coaching Staff

The LA Clippers' phenomenal coaching staff seems to be growing thinner and thinner every day.

The latest coach to leave the team is assistant coach Roy Rogers. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Rogers is joining the Portland Trail Blazers with Chauncey Billups. Rogers was credited with developing defensive big man Ivica Zubac, and will be brought in to Portland to help improve team defense - something that the Blazers have needed very much.

This will be the third member of the assistant coaching staff that the Clippers will lose this off-season. Chauncey Billups left the team to become Portland's head coach, Roy Rogers left to become Portland's assistant coach, and Kenny Atkinson is expected to leave to become an assistant coach with the Warriors.

The Clippers lost three assistant coaches but still have both Dan Craig and Larry Drew. Both their coaching staff and front office have been highly vaunted for years, and it seems the 2021 staff was no different.

The 2020-21 NBA season may not have resulted in the ultimate goal for the Clippers, but it was still an incredibly successful season. Paul George succeeded in playoff redemption, Terance Mann evolved, and the team reached the Conference Finals for the first time ever without their best player. The only step from here is an NBA Championship, but to do that, they'll need more luck with health on their side.

