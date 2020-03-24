AllClippers
Danny Green on Playing with Kawhi and LeBron: "Kawhi is not as vocal as Bron has been over the years"

Farbod Esnaashari

Danny Green has won multiple championships with Kawhi Leonard, and is currently playing with LeBron James. When it comes to hearing his opinion on the differences between the two, he offers a unique perspective that very few have. 

Naturally, when Green appeared on ESPN's 'First Take', he was asked by Max Kellerman about playing with both Kawhi Leonard, and LeBron James. 

"Two very great players," Green said. "A lot of similarities, and some differences. They're extremely serious about their game."

One of the biggest obvious differences between the two greats is how vocal they are. LeBron James has a much more outspoken nature than Kawhi Leonard, both on and off the court.

"Obviously Kawhi is not as vocal as Bron has been over the years," Green said. "You can tell last year he started picking up a lot more, and this year he's a lot more vocal than he was ever. He's starting to learn that."

It's interesting to note that as Green believes Kawhi is more vocal this year than ever before in his career. From playing with Tim Duncan and Tony Parker, to becoming a top 3 player, Green has seen Kawhi mature firsthand. 

In terms of the on-court differences, Green stated LeBron is more of a facilitator.

"LeBron is more of a facilitator," Green said. "Kawhi is probably more an attacking offensive dissecting the defense type of player... They're both very good defenders when they turn it on. They can impact the game on both ends of the floor."

