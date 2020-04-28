AllClippers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Another

Doc Rivers leads the way in giving Digital Coaching Advice

Farbod Esnaashari

Coaches from the sporting world are learning how to deal with a digital coaching environment, and they're looking to Doc Rivers for advice.

According to an article by LA Times writer Gary Klein, Rams coach Sean McVay reached out to Clippers coach Doc Rivers on becoming a virtual coach. The biggest piece of advice Rivers had? Keep it short.

In Klein's article, "McVay said Rivers and other NBA coaches say that 12 to 20 minutes is the ideal length of online meetings with players." McVay's goal is to make the group conferences "educational, entertaining, and engaging."

There is no timetable for when the COVID-19 pandemic will end. If the NBA season returns, they will likely be the first major sporting league to return in a pandemic world. The opportunity to have physical group coaching interactions will be limited, and everything will be a learning experience. 

Doc Rivers will likely be one of the pioneers in that learning experience. The Clippers were already one of the first reported teams to use Zoom videoconferences for team workouts, and will likely continue into that digital space. Rivers needs to become a professional in that digital coaching space.

As Rivers becomes that professional, other coaches like Sean McVay will reach out to him for advice. The entire sporting world is looking to see how the NBA will handle playing in a COVID-19 world. How will the nuances of coaching in games be different? Will plays still be called in the same way? As Doc Rivers heads into uncharted territory, he will open that path for other professional coaches.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kawhi Leonard's Trainer says Leonard is "never going to get content"

Kawhi Leonard's longtime trainer, Clint Parks, touched on Leonard's impressive work ethic.

Farbod Esnaashari

Patrick Beverley on Resuming Play: "Everyone on our team is ready"

When/if the NBA season resumes, Patrick Beverley assures that he and the rest of his team will be ready to play.

Garrett Chorpenning

Gary Payton: "I do see the Clippers winning the Championship"

Gary Payton has a Clippers vs Bucks finals, with the Clippers winning it all.

Farbod Esnaashari

Ivica Zubac on Kawhi Leonard's Greatness: "He is really remarkable"

Ivica Zubac spoke on what sets Kawhi Leonard apart from other NBA players.

Farbod Esnaashari

Kawhi Leonard Loses Lawsuit with Nike over "Klaw" Logo Dispute

Kawhi Leonard's complaint with Nike was dismissed by a judge who ruled in favor of the Oregon-based sportswear company.

Garrett Chorpenning

Player Review: Lou Williams Stays Consistent — and Committed to LA Clippers

Lou Williams continued from where he left off in his third — but not final —season with the LA Clippers.

Garrett Chorpenning

Clippers, Lakers, Kings, Sparks, and Galaxy create Superteam to raise funds for COVID-19 relief

L.A. sports teams launch "Teams for LA" supersale website to raise funds for COVID-19 relief

Farbod Esnaashari

Doc Rivers Reminisces on Friendship With Michael Jordan: "We were Good Friends until I got to the Knicks"

Doc Rivers remembers the rise and fall of his friendship with Michael Jordan. There's a moment during the 1988 All-Star game he'll never forget.

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: LA Clippers Assistant Tyronn Lue Could Reunite with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn

LA Clippers Assistant Coach Tyronn Lue is reportedly interested in coaching Kyrie Irving again, this time for the Brooklyn Nets.

Garrett Chorpenning

An Exclusive Q&A With Ivica Zubac: "I think we’re going to come back."

Ivica Zubac answered questions about staying in shape, Patrick Beverley's 2K shenanigans, and what's been going on in the Clippers' Zoom conferences.

Farbod Esnaashari