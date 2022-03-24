Doc Rivers Opens Up About Time With Clippers

Doc Rivers became head coach of the LA Clippers on June 25, 2013. He never won the ultimate goal of winning an NBA Championship, but he certainly left the franchise a better place than when he found it - something he's proud of.

In an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rivers candidly opened up about his time with the franchise.

“Listen, I was with this organization for [seven] years,” Rivers said. “But a lot happened in that [seven] years. I left [the organization] a place of destination.”

When Rivers first joined the Clippers, it was in a very interesting place. They were already becoming a destination because of Chris Paul and Blake Griffin, getting players like Chauncey Billups to join the team. It can't be denied though, that Rivers coming to the franchise helped recruit even more players.

“We were the laughingstock,” Rivers said. “No one wanted to play for the Clippers. We heard all of that. If there’s a free-agent war versus the [Los Angeles] Lakers, don’t try.”

There's some degree of truth in what Rivers is saying, but his statements don't give enough credit to Blake Griffin and Chris Paul; players wanted to come and play in LA with Blake Griffin and Chris Paul. Blake Griffin was the most accomplished rookie in a decade, and Chris Paul was the best point guard in the NBA. Doc Rivers' biggest accomplishment with the team is most likely off the court and just the overall perception of the franchise.

“That’s something that I will always be proud of,” Rivers said of the Clippers' transformation. “The Clippers now are in the NBA, and I feel like I played a major part in that."

When Donald Sterling's controversial comments were first released, it was absolute mayhem for the Clippers. It was a moment I myself was personally in the office for. Clippers' staff members were getting nonstop threatening calls from people, berating them for working for the franchise. Some employees were in tears and just completely broken down. Rivers met with every single member of the staff, almost like a guiding light for each of them, hearing their concerns and allowing them to open up. It was such an incredibly critical time in the franchise's history, and Doc Rivers deserves all the credit in the world for commanding the ship at that moment. Shortly thereafter, Rivers assumed more control of the franchise and became the GM.

The LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers face each other on Friday, as Doc River reunites against his former team.