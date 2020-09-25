SI.com
Doc Rivers Reportedly Offers to Help Delonte West

Farbod Esnaashari

After a new photo of a homeless Delonte West surfaced on the internet, Doc Rivers and the NBA have reportedly extended their hands.

According to TMZ: "Multiple sources tell us that the league, NBPA, and Delonte's former coach, Doc Rivers, and former St. Joe's college teammate, Jameer Nelson, and others have attempted to get DW much needed assistance."

Here's the photo of Delonte West that surfaced online:

Delonte West has suffered from severe bipolar disorder his entire life, and his post NBA career has unfortunately been very rough. Footage of him in fights, and being homeless on the street, have surfaced throughout the years.

Years ago, mental health wasn't a talked about problem within the NBA. During Delonte West's time, it was often laughed about, and players were told to just "man up." It wasn't until Kevin Love made mental heath a forefront issue, that players started taking it seriously. 

The more seriously the sports world takes mental health, the better. Regardless of how superhuman athletes seem on the court, every single one of them is human. That humanity is something that should never be forgotten. Yes, fans pay a ticket to see them perform. Yes, there is an entertaining aspect to it all. Just don't forget about the human aspect that continues off the court.

We sincerely hope Doc Rivers, Jameer Nelson, and the NBA all figure out a way to successfully reach out to Delonte West. West has needed help for years, and hopefully, this is the hand that'll finally lift him up.

