Doc Rivers says Clippers have to live their "best Disney life" in the bubble

Three months in a bubble is a very long time. Within one week, some players have already broken protocol and been placed in quarantine. For the next several months, the Clippers have to remain focused enough to avoid that distraction.

Doc Rivers spoke to Sports Illustrated on a conference call, to discuss how the Clippers are staying mentally focused.

"There's a lot of things to do," Rivers said. "It's not normal life. Again, there's just so much talk about it. Like our guys, honestly, we talk about it. Let's just do our jobs. After we're done practicing, live your life to the best that you can live it here. That's what we're trying to do. We're trying to just live our life, have our best Disney life."

That being said, there really is a lot to do in the NBA bubble. We've seen Clipper players go fishing nearly every single day, and there are whole Twitter pages dedicated to "life in the bubble." Fans need to replace the word "bubble", with the word "expensive resort", because that's what the situation actually is. When it comes down to it, the biggest issue for most young players, is the inability to go on dates.

"There's restaurants the guys can go to," Rivers said. "Guys have gone fishing, there's bowling, movies. There's a lot. There's just no dates right now. You're doing it alone or with the group."

Being anywhere for three months is a long time. Most teams aren't going to be in the bubble for that long, only the ones going deep in the playoffs. Those are the teams that have to keep their mental focus high, the ones who want to win more than anything else. Those are the ones who have to "live their best Disney life."

"It's still not normal, but that's fine with us. Again, we're going to live the best Disney life that we can."