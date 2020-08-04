AllClippers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Doc Rivers on Montrezl Harrell's return: 'No update, no timing'

Farbod Esnaashari

The LA Clippers are almost at full strength, but they're still missing one key player - Montrezl Harrell. 

Harrell left the bubble on July 17 for a family emergency, which evolved into the death of his grandmother. Harrell stated on his Instagram story that he was very close with his grandmother, and is still grieving over the loss. 

When asked about a timetable for his return, Doc Rivers mentioned that there was none available. "No update, no timing," Rivers said.

Rivers had previously stated, “when he’s ready, he’ll come back. You can’t play if you're not right mentally because of the emotional part of it." Despite that statement being three days ago, that's clearly still the situation now. When Harrell is ready to return, the Clippers will welcome him with open arms, but they're not going to force any type of reunion.

As of right now, the LA Clippers have done a pretty decent job of playing without Harrell. They nearly beat the Lakers, and crushed the New Orleans Pelicans. If the Clippers can defeat the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks without him, then they'll be in pretty good shape from a seeding perspective. 

At the end of the day, the Clippers need Montrezl Harrell. He's a sixth man of the year candidate averaging: 18.6 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 1.7 APG, 1.1 BPG, 58 FG%, 27.8 MPG. That type of production is something players can temporarily step up to fix, but hard to replace in the long run.

We wish nothing but positive thoughts for Montrezl Harrell, and hope his family is doing well throughout this difficult time.


Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LA Clippers Star Lou Williams to Make Seeding Game Debut vs Phoenix Suns

LA Clippers star Lou Williams will officially make his seeding game debut on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns following his quarantine clearance.

Garrett Chorpenning

How Patrick Beverley stayed in shape during his Bubble Quarantine

Beverley's key to conditioning is intensity.

Farbod Esnaashari

Patrick Beverley, Doc Rivers talk Phoenix Suns Ahead of Tuesday Matchup

Patrick Beverley and Doc Rivers spoke about what makes the Phoenix Suns a special team ahead of the LA Clippers' meeting with them on Tuesday.

Garrett Chorpenning

Kawhi Leonard says the NBA hiatus 'really helped' Paul George

Paul George has looked terrific in the bubble

Farbod Esnaashari

Joakim Noah Explains Jersey Statement: 'This is about basic human rights'

LA Clippers big Joakim Noah explains why he wears the word "Justice" on the back of his uniform.

Garrett Chorpenning

Paul George Defends Jonathan Isaac's Anthem Decision: 'Nobody's wrong'

LA Clippers star Paul George defended Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac's decision to stand for the national anthem.

Garrett Chorpenning

Kawhi Leonard Praises Doc Rivers for Passing Red Auerbach in All-Time Wins

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was happy for Doc Rivers after he passed Red Auerbach on the NBA's all-time wins list.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers put on Three-Point Clinic in Blowout Win over New Orleans Pelicans

The LA Clippers sank a franchise-record 25 three-pointers in their 126-103 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers on Montrezl Harrell: 'When he's ready, he'll come back'

Montrezl Harrell is dealing with the death of his grandmother

Farbod Esnaashari

Paul George says Patrick Beverley is 'family'

Patrick Beverley's presence goes beyond the court.

Farbod Esnaashari