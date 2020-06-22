AllClippers
Doc Rivers trolls Austin Rivers on Father's Day

Farbod Esnaashari

Father's Day means Father's Day posts on Social Media. The Rivers' family has always had the most interesting relationship, given that they're the first father-son coaching duo in NBA history.

Doc Rivers went on Instagram today to troll his son a little bit for Father's Day.

On November 13, 2019, Austin Rivers got his father Doc Rivers ejected in a game against the Houston Rockets. It was one of the more memorable moments of the season, as it was a rare instance of a son getting his father ejected. Both Doc and Austin joked about it throughout the season.

“I love him, but it was a really good moment that I enjoyed a lot," Austin said. "I really enjoyed that. It was fun.”

With it being Father's Day today, Doc thought it would be funny to bring the situation back up again. The coach put a highlight of the moment on Instagram to mark the occasion. 

Rivers IG story

One has to remember though, Doc did not find the situation funny at all when it happened. His ejection was part of the reason why the Clippers lost the game against the Rockets, and it was a very chippy game. At the end of the day though, it's great to see two family members not hold any hard feelings behind the incident.

At a time when there seems to be nothing but negative news in the world, it's great to be reminded of the lighthearted family moments. The moments that'll matter the most when it's all said and done.

