AllClippers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Do Not Worry About Kawhi Leonard's Poor Scrimmage Shooting

Farbod Esnaashari

Kawhi Leonard isn't shooting so hot during these scrimmage games in the bubble.

Despite Kawhi's poor shooting, it really isn't something to be concerned about. If there's any indication of how much his scrimmage shooting percentage actually matters, it's Kawhi's preseason numbers. 

Before taking a look at his scrimmage numbers, here were Kawhi's preseason shooting numbers:

  • 8/25 FGs (32%)
  • 5/14 2FGs (36%)
  • 3/11 3FGs (27%)
  • 10 PPG

They're pretty concerning numbers. However, none of that had any bearing on how Kawhi Leonard performed in the regular season. In fact, in his first regular season game against the Lakers, he put up 30 points on 53% shooting. When it's time for him to turn it on, he does. Here were his regular season shooting numbers:

  • 47% FG
  • 51% 2FGs
  • 37% 3FGs
  • 26.9 PPG (career-high)

Kawhi Leonard played in three scrimmage games. They were against the: Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards, and Sacramento Kings. He played 19 minutes against the Magic, 24 minutes against the Wizards, and 30 minutes against the Kings. Here were his shooting totals:

  • 12/46 FGs (26%)
  • 6/19 2FGs (32%)
  • 6/27 3FGs (22%)
  • 10.6 PPG

Saying the sentence out loud sounds terrifying: Kawhi Leonard is averaging 10 points a game on 26% shooting. Despite the horrifying nature, there still isn't any reason for concern. If history has proved anything this season, he's due for a big game against the Lakers, again. He's the reigning Finals MVP who had a historic playoff run for a reason.

At the end of the day, an exhibition game is an exhibition game. The results really shouldn't matter. What matters is the execution of plays, the conditioning, and the ability to come out of it healthy. While every Clipper isn't available, every player is healthy - that's all that matters.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Each LA Clippers Player Will Wear on Their Uniform for the NBA Restart

12 of the LA Clippers' 15 players will wear one of the league's approved social justice messages on the back of their uniforms for the NBA restart.

Garrett Chorpenning

Ivica Zubac responds to Kendrick Perkins: 'Lou is a true leader'

Ivica Zubac and the Clippers stand behind Lou Williams

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers big Ivica Zubac Tested Positive for Coronavirus in Early July

LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac revealed on Monday that he tested positive for the coronavirus in early July.

Garrett Chorpenning

Patrick Beverley returns to NBA Orlando bubble

The LA Clippers almost have a full squad.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers Sharpshooter Landry Shamet Arrives in Orlando

It's the first time Shamet has been in the bubble since testing positive for the coronavirus on July 4.

Garrett Chorpenning

Quarantined NBA Players watch team Practices on Zoom

Quarantined Clipper players participate in practices via Zoom

Farbod Esnaashari

What Lou Williams' 10-Day Quarantine Means for the LA Clippers

LA Clippers guard Lou Williams will quarantine for 10 days in Orlando and miss the first two seeding games after picking up food at a gentleman's club in Atlanta.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers' Bench Draws Praise from Doc Rivers in Comeback Win over Wizards

LA Clippers head coach Doc Rivers was pleased with the effort the team's second unit put on display in its 105-100 win over the Washington Wizards.

Garrett Chorpenning

Lou Williams Back in NBA Orlando Bubble, Under 10-Day Quarantine

Doc Rivers says Lou Williams is back in the bubble

Farbod Esnaashari

Montrezl Harrell Rejoining LA Clippers in Orlando Bubble

LA Clippers big Montrezl Harrell is on his way back to Orlando to join his team in the NBA bubble.

Garrett Chorpenning