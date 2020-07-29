Kawhi Leonard isn't shooting so hot during these scrimmage games in the bubble.

Despite Kawhi's poor shooting, it really isn't something to be concerned about. If there's any indication of how much his scrimmage shooting percentage actually matters, it's Kawhi's preseason numbers.

Before taking a look at his scrimmage numbers, here were Kawhi's preseason shooting numbers:

8/25 FGs (32%)

5/14 2FGs (36%)

3/11 3FGs (27%)

10 PPG

They're pretty concerning numbers. However, none of that had any bearing on how Kawhi Leonard performed in the regular season. In fact, in his first regular season game against the Lakers, he put up 30 points on 53% shooting. When it's time for him to turn it on, he does. Here were his regular season shooting numbers:

47% FG

51% 2FGs

37% 3FGs

26.9 PPG (career-high)

Kawhi Leonard played in three scrimmage games. They were against the: Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards, and Sacramento Kings. He played 19 minutes against the Magic, 24 minutes against the Wizards, and 30 minutes against the Kings. Here were his shooting totals:

12/46 FGs (26%)

6/19 2FGs (32%)

6/27 3FGs (22%)

10.6 PPG

Saying the sentence out loud sounds terrifying: Kawhi Leonard is averaging 10 points a game on 26% shooting. Despite the horrifying nature, there still isn't any reason for concern. If history has proved anything this season, he's due for a big game against the Lakers, again. He's the reigning Finals MVP who had a historic playoff run for a reason.

At the end of the day, an exhibition game is an exhibition game. The results really shouldn't matter. What matters is the execution of plays, the conditioning, and the ability to come out of it healthy. While every Clipper isn't available, every player is healthy - that's all that matters.