Draymond Green Believes Lakers are "the favorite" to win, not Clippers

Draymond Green understands the Clippers are a favorite to win the NBA championship, but he has the Lakers winning it all.

Draymond went on the “Jalen and Jacoby” show to discuss who he believed would be the NBA champion. He started his analysis by giving praise to the LA Clippers.

"I think going into the season and all season long, the Clippers were the favorite,” Green said. “When you look at their team, I think they have someone that checks every box, from a defender, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Patrick Beverley."

In Draymond's eyes, the Clippers check every single box to win an NBA championship. They have the starting lineup, the bench, the defense, and the size. Even though Green has a rivalry with the Clippers, he was willing to admit their strengths.

"When you’re talking great size with Kawhi, Paul George, Marcus Morris, they check all the boxes," Green said. "They can match up with any team well. And they have shooting. They have Montrezl down low. They have everything that you need to win a championship.”

With all of the Clippers' strengths, Draymond Green still believes the Lakers are going to win the championship. The reason for that, LeBron James.

"The Lakers got to be the favorite because they got LeBron and he can kind of adjust anything,” Green said.. “And I think he’s probably the most disciplined player we’ve ever seen in the NBA, and that’s going to matter going into this bubble. Having LeBron on your team going into this bubble gives you a slight advantage.”

It's a very fair statement to say having LeBron James gives the Lakers an advantage. LeBron James in the playoffs has consistently proven himself to be a monster. Despite Draymond's fair analysis, one has to wonder how much his rivalry with the Clippers factors into the statement. The Warriors and Clippers hated each other so much that they fought in the hallway after the playoffs, refused to share chapel, and had championship rings fitted to their middle fingers towards them.

While no one is sure who would win a Clippers-Lakers playoff matchup, the excitement is palpable.