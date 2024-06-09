Former Clippers Player Bashes Casting on FX's Clipped
FX's new drama based on the LA Clippers is finally out and while the show is immensely entertaining, the casting of the former Clippers players like Blake Griffin and Chris Paul leaves a lot to be desired. One former player from Lob City absolutely roasted the casting of the show.
On an episode of The Ringer's Off Guard Podcast with Austin Rivers, the former Clipper destroyed the casting of FX's Clipped.
“First off, Laurence Fishburne is a legend," Rivers said about Fishburne portraying his father Doc Rivers. "And he’s a great actor. But the body of my father is just a little bit different. I’m not saying he’s 100 percent in shape, but he’s built a little bit different than Laurence Fishburne. We could have done a little bit of AI or something there.”
Next up was an image of Steph Curry.
“This is unbelievable," Rivers exclaimed. "That is Stephen Santiago! That’s like the third baseman for the Padres! Who the hell is that guy!”
After Curry came an image of Blake Griffin.
“This is really bad," Rivers denounced. "That guy’s hairline is receding already. and he looks just nothing like Blake.”
Next up on the list was a picture of Chris Paul from the show.
“That is my local AC man, Frederick. Who is this? Who the hell is that?"
Klay Thompson was next on the list, but Rivers didn't hate that casting.
“Okay, wow, that’s supposed to be Klay. He doesn’t look like Klay at all. But it’s like a clean-cut, light skin guy, it could be fair a little bit.”
When it came to DeAndre Jordan's casting though, Rivers absolutely hated it.
“That’s just ridiculous. There’s no effort in this. That looks nothing like DJ. First up, those don’t even pass as braids.”
Austin Rivers if the first member of Lob City to speak about the casting of the show, but it'll certainly be entertaining to hear the rest of the roster comment about it.