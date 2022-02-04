Game Recap: Clippers Defeat Lakers 111-110

For the 10th-straight season, the Clippers will not lose the season series against their hallway rivals. The last time the Lakers took the season series over the Clippers was 2012, and with this win, the Clippers secure at least a split of the season series against the Lakers. Despite having a lack of star power, the Clippers again proved the value of depth and continuity.

LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George were all out for this game, but Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook each played. While Davis was good, he was matched step for step by Marcus Morris, who finished with a team-high 29 points. The Clippers were able to absorb a 30-point game from Davis, largely because of how dominant Marcus Morris was.

The Clippers also got a massive game from Reggie Jackson, who poured in 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists on 10-20 shooting, including the game-winner. Reggie's third quarter flurry really helped the Clippers create some separation. While that burst in the third quarter is when the Clippers really solidified themselves in this game, the play of Serge Ibaka allowed them to get off to a great start.

Getting the start in Ivica Zubac's absence, Serge Ibaka put up a season-high 20 points on 9/16 shooting. Ibaka also pulled down 9 rebounds in what was his best game in a Clippers jersey.

For the Lakers, they did not get much production outside of Anthony Davis. Malik Monk was their second-leading scorer with 21 points, but Russell Westbrook had just 17 points on 7/18 shooting. The lack of scoring distribution for the Lakers was the biggest difference in this game, with the Clippers having three players eclipse 20 points.

In what looked like a potential blowout midway through the third, the Clippers had an absolute nightmare start to the final frame. Scoring just 12 points in the first 11:30 of the fourth quarter, the Clippers let the Lakers come all the way back and take a two-point lead with 28 seconds left. Marcus Morris then drilled a huge three in the corner with 18 seconds left to go. The Lakers answered with a dunk from Davis, but Reggie Jackson came back the other way and hit a game-winning layup.

Despite the absence of star power, this was a massive game. With the Clippers and Lakers so close together in the Western Conference standings, each head to head matchup between the two teams could serve as the difference in seeding at season's end. For the Clippers, with the obvious top-end talent disadvantage, this is a big time win to start their home-stand. For the Lakers, it is another loss to a team they probably should have beaten. Even then, the Clippers have proven all year that even without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, they can line up against anybody.