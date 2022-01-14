Game Recap: New Orleans Pelicans Defeat LA Clippers 113-89

It does not seem to matter who is playing or where the game is being played, the Clippers cannot beat the New Orleans Pelicans. The last time the Clippers came away with a win over New Orleans was one year ago on this date, January 13th, 2021. Since then, the Pelicans are undefeated against their Western Conference foes.

This game got off to a dreadful start for the Clippers, who were outscored 28-15 in the first quarter. It did not get any better from there, with the deficit ballooning to 19 points by halftime. The Clippers seemed disinterested in playing any type of defense, and the offense followed that lead. The offensive struggles have been a staple for the Clippers this season, but their defense has kept them in most games where this has been the case. That never happened in this one.

As has been the case in several games this season, the only sign of life for the Clippers in this one came when they went to their youth off the bench. Xavier Moon, who is on his second 10-day contract, came off the bench and was a +4 in 14 minutes. Moon, Jay Scrubb, and Brandon Boston were the only Clippers with a positive plus/minus in this game. While the game was essentially over at that point, it was encouraging to see Moon and the Clippers' bench show some sort of effort.

The Clippers' leading scorer in this game was Terance Mann, who put up 15 points on 5/10 from the field. His play was one of the lone bright sports for a Clippers team that was largely negative in every aspect of the game.

For New Orleans, they were led by Jonas Valanciunas and Brandon Ingram. Valanciunas continued his success against the Clippers, putting up 18 points and 16 rebounds in 32 minutes of play. Ingram was also solid, finishing with 24 points on 10/19 shooting.

The Clippers once again fall below .500, and will look to get back on track against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.