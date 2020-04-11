How AEW's Nick Jackson Became a Clipper fan: "There's Something about Rooting for a Natural Underdog that made me Like them so much"

Nick Jackson has traveled around the world throughout his professional wrestling career, and he brings his Clipper fandom wherever he goes.

AEW star Nick Jackson is known for being one half of one of the most popular professional wrestling tag teams in the world, The Young Bucks. He and his brother, Matt Jackson, have wrestled together in over 10 countries together. Their journey has led them to become one of the premier talents in TNT's newest wrestling program, All Elite Wrestling. On top of being wrestlers, the duo also perform duties as EVPs of the company.

From the bingo halls of California, to performing in Japan, Nick Jackson has remained a Clipper fan through thick and thin. The small town Montebello kid, never gave up his love for the underdog Clippers.

When did you become a Clipper fan?

Jackson: "I grew up absolutely not being able to stand the Lakers. The reason being was my extended family worshipped them, and for whatever reason it made me dislike them a lot. So naturally, I cheered for the other team in LA, and that was the Clippers.

There's something about rooting for a natural underdog that made me like them so much. I knew the history of the team and I knew people always discredited them so that's what made me a fan at first."

Do you remember who your favorite players were at that time?

Jackson: "My first favorite player was Sam Cassell because I remembered him winning a title in Houston. That was like the first Clippers team in my lifetime that was actually good. Elton Brand definitely helped that team big time too. So I’d say those two players were my first favorites."

Why root for the Clippers over the Lakers?

Jackson: "Like I said earlier, I don’t think it has ever been in my blood to root for the winning team. I’ve always loved an underdog. I’ll see the Clippers as underdogs till they win a title."

What is your favorite moment as a Clipper fan?

Jackson: "When the NBA didn’t allow the Lakers to get CP3 and the Clippers end up getting him. I finally had something to brag about to my family over the Lakers haha. I’d say landing Kawhi and Paul George is obviously up there as well."

What is your favorite Clipper game you ever attended?

Jackson: "I was there when the Clippers beat the Utah Jazz for their record-breaking 17th straight win. Longest in team history, so that was really cool.

I was hoping to see them beat the Warriors in game 3 of last years playoffs, but they end up losing that one. It was still fun to see them play the former champs with the electricity of a playoff game in the arena."

Favorite Clipper of all-time?

Jackson: "I would say Chris Paul. It broke my heart seeing him go to Houston because he and Blake Griffin helped turn the franchise around. The team has been relevant ever since they arrived."

Current favorite Clipper?

Jackson: "It’s gotta be Kawhi. I’ve been a fan ever since he won the Finals MVP against the Heat when he was a Spur. He’s also from So-Cal so that makes it easy for me to like him even more."

Have you ever met any other wrestlers that are Clipper fans?

Jackson: "I know Rusev is a huge Clippers fan, but I’ve never met him. My brother Matt is also a fan of the Clippers. He’s been a lifelong NBA fan, so anytime we’re in an NBA city and have the day off, we check to see if there are any live games. My younger brother Malachi is a lifelong Clipper fanatic just like me. We’ve been to many games. Before I became so busy with wrestling, we had semi season passes for years."

Is it hard watching the team while you're on the road, or in Japan?

Jackson: "I have NBA league pass for that very reason. I remember watching Chris Paul make that Game 7 buzzer-beater against the Spurs while I was in Tokyo. Since there's such a time difference, I’m pretty sure it was like at 9am. I was in my hotel room screaming as loud as I could be! I was so happy watching that I almost shed a tear. Almost..."

It's very rare to see an international Clipper fan. The international NBA market is heavily dominated by teams like the Lakers, Rockets, and Bulls. For Jackson, both he and the Clippers have traveled similar routes together. From small California beginnings, to taking on the world as an underdog, the two have a special connection.