WWE Superstar Rusev may be known on TV for being a "Bulgarian Brute", but he's actually a very die hard Clipper fan.

Throughout the years, Rusev has helped with Clipper All-Star campaigns, and provided in-game hype videos for the fans. Regardless of whether or not he's a villain in the WWE Universe, he's always maintained his love for the LA basketball team.

So that begins the question, how does a person who lived in Bulgaria for 20 years become a devout Clipper fan? Especially when the Clippers only recently started becoming an international team.

"It all started with Shaq in 1992," Rusev said. "Shaq’s dunk where he broke the backboard against the Suns is actually what made me become an NBA fan. It was my first vivid memory of the NBA."

Much of Rusev's exposure to both basketball, and wrestling came through VHS tapes. His parents owned a VHS store, and he was able to trade tapes with others - that's exactly how he first saw Shaq.

"I remember my friend had tapes of the Orlando Magic against the Suns, specifically the game where Shaq broke the backboard," Rusev said. "I watched that tape over, and over. I watched that game so many times. I was in love with basketball, and Shaq"

From that moment on, he watched a weekly TV show called "NBA Action." It was a 30 minute NBA highlight show that came delayed, but it didn't matter to the Bulgarian Brute; he just loved basketball.

"I grew up a big Shaq fan, therefore I liked whatever team he was on," Rusev said. "But when the whole Shaq/Kobe trade beef happened, I got so pissed at the Lakers and hated them. I still hate them of course. I was still a big Shaq fan and became a big fan of Miami, and then Phoenix."

Years later, Rusev finally saved enough money to move to Los Angeles. One of the first things on his agenda was witnessing his first basketball game, and Shaq. That very first game happened to be the Phoenix Suns vs the Los Angeles Clippers.

"I didn’t have enough money to buy a Laker ticket, so I bought a Clipper ticket," Rusev said. "This was around 2007-2008, and I watched the Clippers for Shaq. But then I watched them again, and I thought the Clippers were pretty good."

After that first Clipper game against the Suns, Rusev was immediately drawn to the LA team.

"Everybody hated them, and nobody respected them," Rusev said. "So ever since that game in 2007, I started following the Clippers religiously. I like their underdog story."

That game holds a special place in the WWE Superstar's heart. Being that it was Rusev's first game ever, it remains his favorite attended game to this day.

"That first Clipper game was my favorite game I've ever been to," Rusev said. "It was my first NBA game ever. I didn’t know what to expect, my mind was blown. I came from Bulgaria, and it was my first time watching NBA basketball in my life. It was magical."

Over the years, the Clippers have transformed themselves into something that's a far-cry from their former embarrassing franchise. Both the team and the organization that existed in 2007 are long gone. That transformation is Rusev's favorite part about being a Clipper fan, witnessing the journey.

"The ownership man, it’s just electric," Rusev said. "Seeing how Ballmer really cares, and loves the game. You can see the passion he has, and you don’t see that in many owners. Then you have Jerry West on the sideline. Just the whole organization in general. To see the turnaround in such a short time, I love it."

The most memorable recent moment though, was the moment the Clippers signed Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Just like every other long term Clipper fan, Rusev couldn't contain himself upon hearing the news.

"I remember the whole moment vividly," Rusev said. "I was in Nashville at home. I turned on SportsCenter and I said 'no freaking way, this is not happening!' I was screaming in my house."

For most Clipper fans, the acquisition of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard is probably the most exciting moment in franchise history. For Rusev, he compared it to a Real Madrid championship, he was that excited.

"It blew my mind, and I blew a gasket at home," Rusev said. "I compared it to Real Madrid winning a championship. The Clippers haven’t even won yet, I can’t even imagine what my reaction would be if we won a championship."

Despite loving the entire organization, there is one specific Clipper player that Rusev is a fan of more than others - Montrezl Harrell.

"He plays hard, and proves that he belongs," Rusev said. "He started from nothing, worked his ass off, and became a star."

It takes a special type of reason to become a Clipper fan. When you think about the rationale of it, why would anyone want to be a fan of a franchise that has zero conference final appearances, and was once dubbed the worst team in the history ofsports? Especially when the neighboring team has so many championships, and so many of the greatest NBA players of all time.

For these reasons, Clipper fans will always be fascinating. Each one has such a different story when it comes to the origins of their fandom.