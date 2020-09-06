Ivica Zubac: 'I didn't start out the game right defensively'
Farbod Esnaashari
Nikola Jokic torched the Clippers in the first half of Game 2.
The biggest reason why the Clippers lost to the Nuggets in Game 2 was because of the first quarter. Denver was shooting at a blistering percentage, putting the Clippers in an early 44-25 hole. The entire run was galvanized by Nikola Jokic.
Jokic was a monster in the first half, putting up: 24 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks, on 9/13 FGs, and 4/4 3PTs. Ivica Zubac owned up to failing the matchup and admitted he didn't do a good job guarding Jokic.
"I didn't start out the game right defensively," Zubac said. "I allowed them to get the ball easy in the post. I was not physical with him like I'm supposed to, and you know, I got to get to his body when they are running pick-and-roll for him and I've got to do a better job getting over the pin-downs and cross-screens."
Zubac may have been inefficient on the defensive end, but his presence was definitely felt offensively: 15 points, 9 rebounds, on 6/8 FGs.
Despite his poor defensive performance, and lack of minutes, Zubac is prepared to improve for Game 3. Unfortunately, it seems like Zubac has always had a short leash when it comes to his playing time. When he performed poorly in the playoffs last season, his minutes were completely cut. Zubac knows that's a possible reality, and has spent all of this season to make sure that won't be the case. He doesn't want to be a matchup liability in any capacity.
"Overall, I didn't do a good job defensively tonight, and you know, I'm going to watch the film and see where I can get better and I'm going to bring it next game."