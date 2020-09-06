Ivica Zubac: 'I didn't start out the game right defensively'

Nikola Jokic torched the Clippers in the first half of Game 2.

The biggest reason why the Clippers lost to the Nuggets in Game 2 was because of the first quarter. Denver was shooting at a blistering percentage, putting the Clippers in an early 44-25 hole. The entire run was galvanized by Nikola Jokic.

Jokic was a monster in the first half, putting up: 24 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks, on 9/13 FGs, and 4/4 3PTs. Ivica Zubac owned up to failing the matchup and admitted he didn't do a good job guarding Jokic.

"I didn't start out the game right defensively," Zubac said. "I allowed them to get the ball easy in the post. I was not physical with him like I'm supposed to, and you know, I got to get to his body when they are running pick-and-roll for him and I've got to do a better job getting over the pin-downs and cross-screens."

Zubac may have been inefficient on the defensive end, but his presence was definitely felt offensively: 15 points, 9 rebounds, on 6/8 FGs.

Despite his poor defensive performance, and lack of minutes, Zubac is prepared to improve for Game 3. Unfortunately, it seems like Zubac has always had a short leash when it comes to his playing time. When he performed poorly in the playoffs last season, his minutes were completely cut. Zubac knows that's a possible reality, and has spent all of this season to make sure that won't be the case. He doesn't want to be a matchup liability in any capacity.

"Overall, I didn't do a good job defensively tonight, and you know, I'm going to watch the film and see where I can get better and I'm going to bring it next game."