Ivica Zubac on Kawhi Leonard's Greatness: "He is really Remarkable"

Kawhi Leonard is one of the best players in the NBA, and Ivica Zubac agrees.

In a recent interview on the "I Am an Athlete" podcast, Zubac spoke about: Leonard's greatness, the Clippers' championship chances, and what Kawhi Leonard is like as a person (translation from here).

"We have a great team and a particularly great Kawhi Leonard, who is currently my best player in the league," Zubac said. "So this year I want to stay in America as long as possible and win the NBA ring, which has always been a dream of mine."

This season was the very first time the Croatian center played with Kawhi Leonard. Throughout the year, it's been a learning process for everyone on the team. The biggest thing Zubac learned was just how great Leonard is on the floor.

"He is really remarkable on the field," Zubac said. "When you plan to steal [from] an opponent, he steals it.

It's Kawhi's defensive excellence though, that makes Zubac believe the Clippers can win a championship.

"He is excellent in the offensive segment, but what sets him apart from other players is the defense he brought to a very high level," Zubac said. "That is one of the reasons why I believe we can reach the title"

In terms of what Kawhi Leonard is like as a person, Zubac provided a bit of reality to the fantasy. As enigmatic as Leonard is to the public eye, his teammate believes that the Finals MVP is just a regular guy - one who laughs, and does everything a normal person does.

"He simply wants to keep his private life to himself, and to be exclusively a professional in the field," Zubac said. "I can only say that she is completely normal and that he can often laugh at us in the locker room."