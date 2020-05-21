AllClippers
JJ Redick on Chris Paul: "He's the best player I've ever played with"

Farbod Esnaashari

JJ Redick has never missed the playoffs throughout his thirteen-year NBA career. The sharpshooter has played with tremendous players throughout his basketball tenure, but Redick says Chris Paul was the best one.

Redick looked back at his time with Lob City and Chris Paul in the Donald Sterling documentary "Blackballed."

One of the key moments of the documentary was revisiting game 5 against the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2014. The most poignant moment of that series was Chris Paul's timely turnover in the final minute of game 5. Despite the mistakes, Redick still stands by CP3.

"He took that hard," Redick said. "Sh*t happens. He’s the best player I’ve ever played with. So sh*t happens."

Redick's thirteen-year playoff streak includes 6 trips with the Orlando Magic, 1 trip with the Milwaukee Bucks, 4 with the LA Clippers, and 2 trips with the Philadelphia 76ers. Some of the most notable players Redick played with during his career were: Dwight Howard, Vince Carter, Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Jimmy Butler. Out of all those players, the two best are arguably a prime Dwight Howard, and Chris Paul. 

Dwight Howard on the Magic averaged: 18.4 PPG / 13.0 RPG / 2.0 BPG / 1.0 SPG
Chris Paul on the Clippers averaged: 18.8 PPG / 4.2 RPG / 9.8 APG / 2.2 SPG

Both players have come up short in their quest to win a championship, but both players are clearly Hall of Fame players.

Who do you believe is the best player that JJ Redick ever played with?   

