Joakim Noah Didn't Sign With the Clippers in September Because of an Unusual Achilles Injury

The LA Clippers were linked to Joakim Noah as far back as September, but he signed with the team all the way in March.

Before the season started, there seemed to be a plethora of talk surrounding the LA Clippers and Joakim Noah. It was obvious the team needed another true backup center for match up purposes, but for some reason the talks quickly died down. It took 6 months, but the Clippers finally got their man. Noah hasn't played with the team yet, but he did travel with them to Golden State on Tuesday.

So this begs the question, why did it take so long for Noah to sign with the Clippers? The answer was revealed during the TNT broadcast of the Clippers vs Warriors by reporter Jared Greenberg.

“He has not played since the end of last season when he was with the Grizzlies because of a freak injury. The Clippers had interest in signing Joakim Noah prior to the year, but in September, Noah was carrying one of those stainless steel ice tubs, and he said it cut him on the Achilles tendon. Fortunately, it didn’t rupture, but it did require a six-month rehab, which he has now worked his way back."

While the Clippers are uncertain if Noah will get significant playing time, he will be a fantastic mentor to the young center Ivica Zubac. Before Tuesday's game against the Warriors, he was already seen giving advice to Zubac on the bench.

Noah is on a 10-day contract with the Clippers, but the hopes are that he ultimately stays with the team throughout the season.