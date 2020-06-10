Joakim Noah on Playing with the Clippers: "Let's F**king Go!"

For months, it seemed like Joakim Noah was pegged to be a Clipper. After rehabbing through injury, the moment came, only for the NBA to be put on hiatus. After months of waiting, the stage is finally set, and Noah has a chance to debut in a Clipper uniform in July.

Noah spoke with The Athletic's Jovan Buha about how excited he was for an NBA return with the Clippers. Needless to say, excited is an understatement.

“I mean, let’s f**king go,” Noah said to Buha. “Let’s f**king go! This is what it’s all about."

Noah is ready, he knows these opportunities don't come often. He has a legitimate chance to win an NBA championship, and mentor a younger player in Ivica Zubac. This is the moment the veteran center has been waiting for, he's been waiting to play for the Clippers.

“I wanted to be on the Clippers," Noah said.

Even that statement is an understatement in itself. Noah had reached out to Tom Thibodeau and Billy Donovan to contact Clippers personnel, as well as friends of Austin Rivers. Playing on the Clippers was a mission for Noah. He knew he could be a positive addition to the team, on and off the court.

The mission was a success, and Joakim Noah is finally getting a chance to play for the team he wanted to be on all season. He's done the rehabbing, he's finished all the training, and the only thing left is to get on the court. All Noah has wanted to do was play for the Clippers, and in July, he'll have that shot to win a championship.