Joakim Noah been waiting to be a Clipper for months. After dealing with injuries and waiting through a pandemic, he's finally gotten his wish.

A source has confirmed with Sports Illustrated that Joakim Noah has signed with the LA Clippers for the remainder of this season and next season. Noah's contract for the 2021 NBA season is not guaranteed.

Noah signed a 10-day contract with the Clippers on March 6, days before the season shutdown. Many joked that he was famously on the longest 10-day contract in NBA history. Fortunately for him, those days are officially over.

The former All-Star brings a defensive veteran presence in the center position that the Clippers needed. While he may not play necessarily play a ton of minutes, Noah will be a mentor to both Montrezl Harrell and Ivica Zubac. He's already developed a mentorship relationship with Ivica Zubac.

For those who have forgotten, here are all of Joakim Noah's accolades:

2x NBA All-Star (2013, 2014)

All-NBA First Team (2014

NBA Defensive Player of the Year (2014)

2× NBA All-Defensive First Team (2013, 2014)

NBA All-Defensive Second Team (2011)

Last season with the Memphis Grizzlies, Noah averaged: 7.1 PPG / 5.7 RPG / 2.1 APG in 16.5 MPG. If those numbers prove anything, it's that he'll be a legitimate asset off the bench for the team. A player whose personality fits with the culture of the Clippers, Noah should fit in with the team.

Noah will play behind Ivica Zubac and Montrezl Harrell in the center position for the LA Clippers. Expect to see him suit up when the team returns on July 30 against the Los Angeles Lakers.