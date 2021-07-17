Report: Kawhi Leonard Likely to Opt-Out Then Re-Sign With Clippers

In his latest Substack article, 2019 Curt Gowdy Media Award Winner Marc Stein reported that league sources believe Kawhi Leonard's likeliest free agency decision will be to opt-out and then re-sign with the LA Clippers. Stein cites Leonard's known affinity for Southern California as one of the primary reasons why opposing front office members deem it unlikely that Kawhi could be pried from Los Angeles.

While the recent news surrounding Kawhi Leonard's ACL injury has sparked much discussion about both he and the Clippers' plans going forward, Stein indicates that neither the Clippers nor rivaling organizations will hesitate to give Kawhi the maximum deal he is eligible for this summer, even if he is out the entire 2021-22 NBA season.

Because Kawhi and his camp are often so difficult to predict, many are rightfully skeptical about each and every report that pertains to Kawhi's likeliest free agency decision. While this is understandable, after combining Stein's latest report with all other Kawhi-related factors, concluding that Kawhi is likely to opt-out and then sign a multi-year deal with the Clippers seems to be logically consistent.

The Clippers offer Kawhi Leonard a combination of qualities that no other team in the league can offer. Between the opportunity to play in Southern California, compete for a championship, and remain on a team that he has built continuity with, the Clippers provide Kawhi with what seems like a perfect recipe for success both on and off the floor.

If one's belief why Kawhi may leave the Clippers was tied to the team's perceived inability to win a championship, that argument should no longer exist. While questions surrounding the Clippers' ceiling had at one point been valid, their recent playoff performance should affirm the idea that they can indeed compete with the league's best when fully healthy. Kawhi had a front row seat to this development, and was vocally involved despite being sidelined with injury.

Between the Clippers' current trajectory and Kawhi Leonard's desire to stay home, Marc Stein's latest report should hold a significant amount of validity.