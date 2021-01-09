NewsGameday
Search

Kawhi Leonard says Clippers 'have to change' after blowing 22 point lead to Warriors

It's early, but the Clippers have a problem.
Author:
Publish date:

The Clippers have a problem, and it's their inability to hold leads because of their bench.

It's hard to believe, but the Clippers were beating the Warriors by 22 points with 3:15 left in the third quarter. Somehow, the bench managed to allow Golden State to go on an 18-2 run in that span. After that, the situation had already combusted, and Steph got hot.

When you look at some of the bench statistics for the LA Clippers, it's pretty surreal. They're a -266 cumulatively over the first 10 games of the season, which includes the lopsided Dallas Mavericks loss. The next worst bench is the Minnesota Timberwolves, with a -192. 

Even when you take out the Dallas Mavericks game and only look at the last five games, it still looks very bad for the Clippers. Here are their cumulative +/- for over the last five games:

vs GSW (-87): L
vs GSW (-18): W
vs SAS (-64): L
vs PHX (+42): W
vs UTA (-49): L

That's a -176 over the last five games, and that's exactly why they're 2-3 in the last five. Fortunately, the bench really wasn't that bad in the first five games of the season, which included wins over the Lakers, Nuggets, and Blazers. 

The talent is there, the issue just seems to be with the repetition or the fit. It's nothing to overly panic about yet, but it's clearly something the Clippers need to fix immediately. Kawhi Leonard knows the team isn't a great team yet, and knows there needs to be some change with what's happening.

USATSI_15405417_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard says Clippers 'have to change' after blowing 22 point lead to Warriors

USATSI_15405641
News

LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_15405643_168384702_lowres
News

Ty Lue Jokingly says Serge Ibaka is not Getting Traded

USATSI_14756661_168384702_lowres
News

Marcus Morris volunteers to come off bench for Clippers and will continue to do so

USATSI_15404913
News

Paul George, Marcus Morris Preferred Not to Play in Wake of Capitol Violence

USATSI_14169105
News

LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_15400099_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard on Jacob Blake decision: 'You got to change the people in the uniform'

USATSI_13994562
News

LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_15393453_168384702_lowres
News

Nicolas Batum is modeling his game off Boris Diaw and Andre Iguodala