Kawhi Leonard on Game 7: 'Just got to leave it all out there'

Kawhi Leonard has been in a Game 7 before, and if there's one person to trust, it's him.

The Clippers could be up 3-1, or down 1-3, and Kawhi Leonard's demeanor postgame would be the same. It's still the same calm, cool, and apathetic response no matter what the situation is. A reporter even asked him about choking after Game 6, and he remained unrattled.

No one expected the Nuggets to take the Clippers to seven games, especially after the 3-1 lead, but here the Clippers are. Despite what anyone says, this is clearly a panic mode situation; these were back-to-back monumental playoff collapses. While the gigantic shades of the 2015 series against the Houston Rockets looms over the Clippers, the biggest difference is Kawhi Leonard - the man who eliminated the Philadelphia 76ers at the buzzer during a Game 7.

"Just got to leave it all out on the floor and make sure we are paying attention to detail and executing and communicating on the defensive end," Leonard said. "That's all we can do, go out there and play hard and just make sure we know the game plan."

The moniker of a Game 7 is "win or go home." There are no minutes restrictions, there's no waiting, there's only now. The only thing left for a team to do is leave it out all on the floor, and Leonard knows that.

"I think it's both, just seeing how we got there and how we let it go," Leonard said. "You know what I mean, got one game. Just got to leave it all out there. That's all we could do."