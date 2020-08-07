Kawhi Leonard says it's 'lock-in time'

The NBA is in a very unique time right now.

These seeding games are crucially important to the playoffs, but at the same time are the first games back after a four-month hiatus. On one end, they're significant, on the other end, players don't want to overdo it.

Kawhi Leonard doesn't look at the playoffs as right around the corner, but acknowledges how unique this situation is. Regardless of what's happening, Leonard knows it's time to get serious.

"It’s just lock-in time," Leonard said. "It’s a different circumstance and this is what it is. This is how the layout is. All you can do is prepare yourself and be ready."

So far, Leonard has prepared himself the best that he can in the bubble. In four games he's averaging: 27 PPG, 5.5 RPG 4.25 APG. Leonard is embracing this unique challenge, and wants to put the Clippers in the best position possible to succeed.

"I’m up for the challenge," Leonard said. "Like I said, it’s about four or five games left and that’s gonna be the time we’re gonna get our minds and our bodies right."

The Clippers are 2-2 in the bubble, but very few could blame that solely on Kawhi Leonard. The games that they lost came down to a bad team box out on LeBron James, or a bad outlet pass against the Suns. Each of those moments will be a learning experience for the Clippers, to heighten their senses as they enter the playoffs.

No one is in "playoff mode" yet - it just isn't possible after a four-month hiatus. No one is in their April form. What they are though, is 'locked-in', and playing with a sense of urgency.