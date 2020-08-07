AllClippers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Kawhi Leonard says it's 'lock-in time'

Farbod Esnaashari

The NBA is in a very unique time right now. 

These seeding games are crucially important to the playoffs, but at the same time are the first games back after a four-month hiatus. On one end, they're significant, on the other end, players don't want to overdo it. 

Kawhi Leonard doesn't look at the playoffs as right around the corner, but acknowledges how unique this situation is. Regardless of what's happening, Leonard knows it's time to get serious.

So far, Leonard has prepared himself the best that he can in the bubble. In four games he's averaging: 27 PPG, 5.5 RPG 4.25 APG. Leonard is embracing this unique challenge, and wants to put the Clippers in the best position possible to succeed.

"I’m up for the challenge," Leonard said. "Like I said, it’s about four or five games left and that’s gonna be the time we’re gonna get our minds and our bodies right."

The Clippers are 2-2 in the bubble, but very few could blame that solely on Kawhi Leonard. The games that they lost came down to a bad team box out on LeBron James, or a bad outlet pass against the Suns. Each of those moments will be a learning experience for the Clippers, to heighten their senses as they enter the playoffs.

No one is in "playoff mode" yet - it just isn't possible after a four-month hiatus. No one is in their April form. What they are though, is 'locked-in', and playing with a sense of urgency.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kevin Durant Picks Clippers to Win NBA Championship

Kevin Durant has LA winning it all, just not the Lakers.

Farbod Esnaashari

by

Garrett Chorpenning

Paul George sees 'a great future' with Ivica Zubac

Paul George sees great potential in Ivica Zubac

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: Montrezl Harrell Expected to Join LA Clippers in Orlando Next Week

LA Clippers reserve Montrezl Harrell is expected to join the team sometime next week, according to Yahoo's Chris Haynes.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers Pre-Game Injury Report vs. Dallas Mavericks

The LA Clippers will be without a few key players in their bout with the Dallas Mavericks.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers' Ivica Zubac Addresses Jersey Statement: 'Everyone should be equal'

LA Clippers big man Ivica Zubac explains why he wears "Enough" on the back of his jersey, attributing it to inequality and police brutality.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

aubreymeister

Lou Williams Addresses Magic City trip: 'It wasn't the best quality decision'

LA Clippers guard Lou Williams talked life outside the bubble following the team's 117-115 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

aubreymeister

Kawhi Leonard on Marcus Morris: 'He doesn't give up'

After some early struggles, Morris returned to form

Farbod Esnaashari

Doc Rivers on Montrezl Harrell's return: 'No update, no timing'

The LA Clippers don't know when Montrezl Harrell is returning

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers Star Lou Williams to Make Seeding Game Debut vs Phoenix Suns

LA Clippers star Lou Williams will officially make his seeding game debut on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns following his quarantine clearance.

Garrett Chorpenning

How Patrick Beverley stayed in shape during his Bubble Quarantine

Beverley's key to conditioning is intensity.

Farbod Esnaashari