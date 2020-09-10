Kawhi Leonard Praises Lou Williams' Defense in Game 4 Win: 'He's Been Big For Us'

Lou Williams isn't known for his defense, but his efforts helped the Clippers win Games 3 and 4 against the Denver Nuggets.

The Underground GOAT is known for being a scoring machine, and is a below-average defender. But Williams has proven he can turn it on that side of the ball when necessary, as he's against the Denver Nuggets, against whom he's done just about everything right. LA won Game 4 against the Nuggets because of their work on the defensive end, and Williams was a major contributor to that effort. His play earned the praise of Kawhi Leonard:

"Just knowing what coverage he's in, and you know, we're big on him trying to box those guys out," Leonard said. "You know, he's doing a great job at it. He did well tonight. That's it, just being locked in and using his hands trying to get deflections. He's been big for us."

Lou doesn't have to beat his man 1 on 1, but he just needs to help be a body. His body needs to be active enough to box guys out and make things uncomfortable. He doesn't need to be the best, but he just needs to try. That effort is what makes Paul George appreciate him.

"I think for Lou, he just tries," George said. "You know, everybody knows he's not a defensive player, but Lou tries. You know, that's all you can ask for out of Lou, just try. Nine times out of ten, he's making some big plays. For Lou, it's great that he's in rotations. You know, he's pinning down and helping the bigs. He's being crafty with his hands. I think just his effort has been amazing."

The Clippers are one win away from making franchise history and advancing to their first conference finals. While fans may have a bit of PTSD from 2015, this team feels a bit different than before. To make history, the Clippers need to keep their defensive intensity.