SI.com
AllClippers
HomeGame DayNews
Search

Kawhi Leonard Praises Lou Williams' Defense in Game 4 Win: 'He's Been Big For Us'

Farbod Esnaashari

Lou Williams isn't known for his defense, but his efforts helped the Clippers win Games 3 and 4 against the Denver Nuggets.

The Underground GOAT is known for being a scoring machine, and is a below-average defender. But Williams has proven he can turn it on that side of the ball when necessary, as he's against the Denver Nuggets, against whom he's done just about everything right. LA won Game 4 against the Nuggets because of their work on the defensive end, and Williams was a major contributor to that effort. His play earned the praise of Kawhi Leonard:

"Just knowing what coverage he's in, and you know, we're big on him trying to box those guys out," Leonard said. "You know, he's doing a great job at it. He did well tonight. That's it, just being locked in and using his hands trying to get deflections. He's been big for us."

Lou doesn't have to beat his man 1 on 1, but he just needs to help be a body. His body needs to be active enough to box guys out and make things uncomfortable. He doesn't need to be the best, but he just needs to try. That effort is what makes Paul George appreciate him.

"I think for Lou, he just tries," George said. "You know, everybody knows he's not a defensive player, but Lou tries. You know, that's all you can ask for out of Lou, just try. Nine times out of ten, he's making some big plays. For Lou, it's great that he's in rotations. You know, he's pinning down and helping the bigs. He's being crafty with his hands. I think just his effort has been amazing."

The Clippers are one win away from making franchise history and advancing to their first conference finals. While fans may have a bit of PTSD from 2015, this team feels a bit different than before. To make history, the Clippers need to keep their defensive intensity.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kawhi Leonard on Losing Game 5: 'It's a learning lesson for us'

Kawhi remains even-keeled, despite the epic Game 5 collapse.

Farbod Esnaashari

by

wwshep

Paul George: 'End the series at Game 6'

The Clippers know what they need to do.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers Suffer Late-Game Collapse vs. Denver Nuggets in Game 5

The LA Clippers fell apart in the fourth quarter of Game 5, losing 111-105 to the Denver Nuggets.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 5 Preview and Prediction

The LA Clippers could eliminate the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 to advance to the franchise's first-ever Western Conference Finals.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers on Kawhi Leonard: 'It's rare that you find a guy that just knows his game'

Doc Rivers believes Kawhi Leonard is surgical, not robotic.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers Have Sights Set Higher than First-Ever Conference Finals Appearance

The LA Clippers are one win away from advancing to the first Conference Finals in franchise history, but Doc Rivers has his sights set higher.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 4 Preview and Prediction

Can the LA Clippers pick up where they left off and take a 3-1 lead in Game 4?

Garrett Chorpenning

Rumor: LA Clippers Interested in Pursuing Deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The LA Clippers — and many other teams around the league — are interested in pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers new Inglewood arena receives final approval from City of Inglewood

The Clippers are one step closer to their new arena

Farbod Esnaashari

by

Willbill106

Mike Malone fires back at Patrick Beverley: 'I don’t listen to Patrick Beverley a whole lot'

Mike Malone doesn't care for Patrick Beverley's flailing comments

Farbod Esnaashari