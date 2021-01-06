NewsGameday
Kawhi Leonard on Jacob Blake decision: 'You got to change the people in the uniform'

Kawhi isn't giving up the hope for change
The Clippers lost to the San Antonio Spurs last night, but the bigger loss was the officers in Kenosha who shot Jacob Blake not receiving charges.

Leonard was asked about the decision after the loss, and he was immediately visibly distraught.

Despite the disappointing outcome, Leonard isn't going to give up hope. One of the reasons Kawhi wanted to return home was to give back to the community he grew up in, and he won't stop doing that. His focus on educating black youth won't end.

What's the answer to all of this? Time and time again it seems like the same situations occur no matter what year it is. It's something that's noticeable to everyone, but what can be done?

The current crop of NBA players handle political issues in a way that hasn't been seen for decades. Whenever their careers end, it's a fair assumption to believe that they'll continue impacting communities in a positive way.

