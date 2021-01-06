Kawhi Leonard on Jacob Blake decision: 'You got to change the people in the uniform'

The Clippers lost to the San Antonio Spurs last night, but the bigger loss was the officers in Kenosha who shot Jacob Blake not receiving charges.

Leonard was asked about the decision after the loss, and he was immediately visibly distraught.

"It keeps happening," Leonard said. "We are still doing things to better the community, try to get better laws for the officers with those firearms. It's sad. It's hard to think about. Hopefully in the future we can get these guys to stop releasing fire on us"

Despite the disappointing outcome, Leonard isn't going to give up hope. One of the reasons Kawhi wanted to return home was to give back to the community he grew up in, and he won't stop doing that. His focus on educating black youth won't end.

"I'm not a politician, I'm just going to do what I can do to educate the young black men in the community," Leonard said.

What's the answer to all of this? Time and time again it seems like the same situations occur no matter what year it is. It's something that's noticeable to everyone, but what can be done?

“It’s the shooter," Leonard said. "You got to change the people in the uniform. I can’t change people’s thoughts. You got to get those people out of those uniforms."

The current crop of NBA players handle political issues in a way that hasn't been seen for decades. Whenever their careers end, it's a fair assumption to believe that they'll continue impacting communities in a positive way.